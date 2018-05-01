Daniels must not be distracted by Frickley antics in play-off semi-final showdown

Stamford boss Graham Drury wants his side to stay focused on their own game ahead of tonight’s play-off semi-final at Frickley Athletic.

The Daniels make the trip to Westfield Lane looking to gain revenge for two Evo-Stik League Division One South defeats against their play-off opponents and book their place in Saturday’s final.

Stamford suffered a 2-0 away reversal at Frickley in October after a feisty clash which saw tempers become frayed when the hosts celebrated their second goal in front of the Daniels’ bench having already taken the lead with a controversial penalty.

The Yorkshire side then became the only team in the league to win at the Zeeco Stadium this season when they ran out 4-2 winners in January’s duel.

The Stamford players and management team were left seething at the award of an 84th minute corner that led to Frickley’s match-turning strike after the Daniels had got back on level terms.

The visitors again celebrated wildly in front of the Daniels dug-out and Drury doesn’t want his side to become distracted in tonight’s semi-final showdown.

He said: “We have had a couple of run-ins on the pitch with Frickley this season so we’ve got to concentrate on playing our own game.

“We don’t want their antics to wind us up so we need to be composed and focused to make sure we do the job properly.”

Stamford go into the play-off clash having secured the sixth and final play-off spot following Saturday’s 1-0 home win over Cleethorpes.

The play-off match pitches a Stamford side with the best defensive record in the division - they have conceded just 34 goals in 42 league games - against a Frickley team who were the division’s highest scorers after netting 117 goals on their way to securing a third place finish.

Ace marksmen Jacob Hazel (35 goals) and Gavin Allott (25 goals) provide a prolific front pairing and have scored five of Frickley’s six goals against the Daniels this season.

Drury continued: “The Romulus defeat really bite us in terms of making the top four, but I’m really pleased that we have made the play-offs.

“It’s a one-off game so anything can happen over the 90 minutes. Frickley have got the top two goalscorers in the division.

“They score a lot of goals, but always let a lot in so we’ve got to be aware tactically and make sure we’re switched on.”

The Daniels have extended the loan of Liam Adams from Boston United to ensure his eligibility for the play-off semi-final.