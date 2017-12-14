Daniels urged to build on best win of the season

Daniels boss Graham Drury wants his side to build on their best win of the season when they entertain struggling Market Drayton Town at the Zeeco Stadium on Saturday.

Stamford ran out 2-0 winners at Chasetown last weekend to move up to ninth place in the Evo-Stik Division One South standings and within just two points of the play-off places.

They now host a 17th-placed Market Drayton side on Saturday who are going through a turbulent time off the pitch.

Chairman Ben Cookham and his deputy Rupert Dyke stood down from their committee this week following the departure of manager Carl Abbott after less than three months at the helm.

Officials at the Shropshire club then held an emergency meeting to discuss their future and have appointed director of football Mick Murphy as their interim manager.

But Drury wants his charges to remain fully focussed on their own quest as they target a third successive league win.

He said: “Saturday was our best win of the season.

“We asked the boys to play a different way. We had to play a more Evo-Stik style of football.

“The game plan worked and all credit to the lads for listening and carrying it out.

“It was a deserved win against a very good side who had won five games on the bounce. They deserve a lot of credit for getting the game on. It was an amazing effort and shows the lengths that people will go to at non-league level.

“It was a good, positive result away from home. We’ve won two league games on the trot and we now need to back that up with a few more wins.

“We’ve just got to concentrate on ourselves and make sure we’re at it. No game is a given in this league so we’ve got to be right and ready to go.”

Full-back Eliot Putman misses Saturday’s match as he is away for the weekend, but the Daniels are hopeful that Ben George will be fit after sustaining bruising and a cut to the shin at Chasetown.

Pearson Mwanyongo could also be back in the squad after work commitments have affected his availability for training and the last two matches.

With the acquisition of recent loan recruit Bradley Wells and the return to fitness of fans favourite Henry Eze, Drury has plenty of options at his disposal.

He added: “I’m happy with the squad. Obviously we won’t be resting on our laurels and, if someone comes along who is likely to improve us, then we won’t turn it down.

“But we have got enough in the squad to cover for any injuries or availabilities.

“Henry did really well on Saturday. It was his type of game because they were pumping balls for him to head clear, but him and Delroy Gordon have played well together all season and we’ve now kept nine clean sheets.

“We build from the back and defend from the foot. We have got a lot of options up front, but goals win you games.

“Liam Adams is on fire. He works hard and he’d done really well while Jordan Smith’s attitude has been spot on despite not getting in the starting line-up recently. He realises what we’re trying to achieve and fully supports what we’re trying to do. His work-rate on Saturday when he came on was fantastic and he’s a really good captain to have.”

Recent recruit Stefan Broccoli, who is also dual registered with St Neots, has gone on trial in Italy to try and win a professional contract.