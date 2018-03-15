Daniels urged to rise to the occasion for massive match

Daniels boss Graham Drury is urging his side to rise to the occasion as they face a massive match in their quest for promotion on Saturday.

Stamford host sixth-placed Leek Town at the Zeeco Stadium in a quick return fixture following last Saturday’s meeting between the two sides in Staffordshire.

The in-form Blues ended Stamford’s six-match unbeaten run with a 1-0 success and then piled more pressure on the fifth-placed Daniels with a fine 3-0 home win over play-off chasing Bedworth on Tuesday night.

Just five points separate the five teams currently in pole position for the four play-off places and Drury is determined that his side make the most of their chance to beat one of their promotion rivals.

He said: “It’s a massive game for us on Saturday.

“We’ve got to treat the game like a cup final and go out with the right attitude and play to our capabilities.

“The lads need to rise to the occasion because it’s so tight around the play-off places that one result can change everything.

“I want six wins from our last nine league games and I know that the lads are good enough to do it.”

Drury is also hoping for a good turn-out of Stamford support in a bid to help his side over the promotion line.

A crowd of more than 400 watched Stamford’s last home game against second-placed Alvechurch and Drury wants the Daniels fans to turn out in force.

He added: “It’s very important that we get a good crowd on Saturday. The fans have been fantastic this season and we need them to be vocal again because it gives the lads a big lift.”

Stamford have a full-strength squad to select from as they look for an immediate return to winning ways.

Drury added: “Everybody is fit and raring to go and we will need to be at the top of our game because Leek have had a couple of fantastic results and come into the game really buoyant.

“I thought we were the better side in the first half last Saturday, but they are a good team and their management deserve the credit for changing their shape in the second half.

“They started the second half better and got us on the back foot fairly quickly before scoring their goal.

“We finished the stronger and had a stone-wall penalty turned down late on so hopefully we get our bit of luck this Saturday and it turns in our favour.

“We know it’s going to be tight and it will be a battle. It will be a real chess match but, with the way things are in the table, they’ve really got to come and beat us.

“If we took a point from it, it would keep us clear of Leek and favour us more, but we want to win every game and will be going all out to get the three points.”