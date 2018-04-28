De Sousa inspires Stones with hat-trick haul; last-gasp goal sinks Wakes

Have your say

A hat-trick from Jones De Sousa earned Blackstones a 4-1 home win over Buckingham Town on Saturday.

De Sousa set Stones on their way to victory with the opening goal after just five minutes of the United Counties League Division One clash at the ALH Recruitment Stadium.

He then doubled the home side’s advantage within a minute of the start of the second half before the Robins reduced the deficit.

However, joint player-boss Lee Clarke put Stones back in front on the hour mark before De Sousa sealed the success with his hat-trick and the home side’s fourth goal with 15 minutes remaining.

The victory leaves Stones in seventh spot, four points off a top five finish with two games remaining.

They host a Bourne Town side on Wednesday night who went down to a 2-1 home reversal against Rushden & Higham on Saturday.

The Wakes look set to avenge a 4-2 midweek defeat against the Cudge Lankies when Jezz Goldson-Williams put them ahead midway through the first half.

However, Higham hit back to level through Dylan Wilson before bagging a 90th minute winner which leaves the Wakes in 10th spot.

Oakham United went down to a 3-1 home defeat against Bugbrooke while Deeping Rangers’ Premier Division clash at Cogenhoe was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Alvechurch 2 Loughborough Dynamo 3, Bedworth 3 Carlton 1, Chasetown 5 Basford 0, Frickley 1 Sheffield 0, Kidsgrove 1 Romulus 1, Leek 2 Stocksbridge Park Steels 0, Lincoln 1 Spalding 0, Market Drayton 5 Gresley 0, Newcastle 2 Belper 0, Peterborough Sports 2 Corby 0, Stamford 1 Cleethorpes 0.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Desborough 0 Eynesbury 3, Holbeach 2 Newport Pagnell 1, Kirby Muxloe 0 Peterborough Northern Star 2, Sleaford 2 ON Chenecks 0, Wisbech 6 Oadby 0, Yaxley 5 Leicester Nirvana 1.

Division One: Blackstones 4 Buckingham 1, Bourne 1 Rushden & Higham 2, Harrowby 3 Burton Park Wanderers 0, Huntingdon 7 Melton 0, Long Buckby 1 Olney 2, Lutterworth Town 1 Pinchbeck 2, Oakham 1 Bugbrooke St Michaels 3, Potton 3 Thrapston 0, Raunds 4 Irchester 1.

Reserve Division: Bugbrooke St Michaels 5 Bourne 0, Oadby 0 Cogenhoe 1 (at Blaby & Whetstone), Olney 1 Whitworth 2.

PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Sawtry 1 Langtoft 3.

Division One: Moulton Harrox Res 6 King’s Cliffe 1, Oundle 1 Peterborough Polonia 1, Ramsey 5 Tydd St Mary 2, Stamford Bels 5 Long Sutton 4.

Division Two: Bretton North End 3 Spalding Res 0, Stilton 0 Eye 2, Whittlesey Res 3 Spalding Town 1.

Division Three: Cardea 2 Farcet 1, Holbeach Bank 0 Premiair 5, Uppingham Res 2 Leverington Sports Res 2, Whaplode Drove 2 Brotherhood Sports 4.

Division Four: Eunice Huntingdon 3 Parkside 0, Stamford Lions A 3 Orton Rangers 0, Whittlesey B 5 Holbeach A 1.

Division Five A: AFC Orton 9 King’s Cliffe Res 1.