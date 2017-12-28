Deeping back on track with emphatic home victory

Have your say

Deeping Rangers got their United Counties League Premier Division title challenge back on track with a 4-1 home victory over Peterborough Northern Star on Wednesday night.

Three goals in the first half set Rangers on their way to victory as they bounced back from a disappointing derby defeat at Holbeach United on Saturday.

Scott Coupland fired them ahead after just five minutes and then a quick-fire blast from Scott Mooney put Rangers firmly in control.

Mooney doubled Deeping’s lead seven minutes before half-time and then the frontman rifled home from close range shortly after.

Star reduced the arrears 19 minutes into the second period when Matthew Cox teed up James Hill-Seekings to score.

However, Rangers restored their three-goal advantage with six minutes remaining as the hosts broke quickly and Charlie Coulson finished confidently.

Deeping went into the match as one of only two Premier Division sides with an unbeaten home league record and they started brightly.

Mooney screwed an early effort wide while Dan Schiavi saw a shot parried away by Northern Star goalkeeper Simon Dalton.

The game was only five minutes old though when Deeping did break the deadlock as a slick one-two cut open the visitors’ defence for Coupland who fired home an effort that went in off the post.

Coupland then saw a fierce strike turned away by Dalton before Luke Hunnings rose highest at a corner only to see his header go over the PNS crossbar.

Jason Kilbride and Mooney both went close to extending Rangers’ advantage before two goals in three first-half minutes gave Deeping command of the contest.

The home side cleared a Star free-kick and broke quickly to release Mooney who, despite seeing his initial shot saved, rolled home the rebound.

Deeping added a third four minutes before the break when Star failed to deal with a cross into their penalty area and Mooney rifled home from close range.

The hosts could have added a fourth on the stroke of half-time when Hunnings again headed over from a corner.

Deeping continued on the offensive after the break with Schiavi shooting wide and Dalton diving bravely to save at the feet of Louis Hamilton.

The visitors though weathered the storm and got themselves back into the contest just past the hour mark.

A free-kick into the Deeping box was laid off by Cox for Hill-Seekings to finish from close range past Richard Stainsby in the home goal.

Rangers responded and a superb tackle by Cox denied Mooney with the Star man again thwarting a Deeping attack with a fine defensive header.

Zak Munton saw a long distance effort deflected wide for the visitors while Tiago Nassunculo had a well-struck effort blocked.

Star pushed more men forward in search of a second goal and a fine save from Stainsby at his near post denied Dan Wilson.

Deeping though were able to take advantage of their visitors on the counter-attack and scored their fourth goal with six minutes remaining.

A slick Deeping break created an opening for Coulson who cut inside before applying a confident finish to secure Rangers’ eighth home league win from nine outings.

The victory moved Rangers up to sixth place in the Premier Division standings. They are 12 points adrift of table-topping Newport Pagnell, but do have three games in hand. Deeping host ninth-placed Daventry on Saturday.

Rangers: Stainsby, Kilbride, Smith, Burton-Jones, Hunnings, Flack, Hamilton, Dunn, Mooney, Coupland, Schiavi. Subs: Coulson, Simpson, Marsden, Bircham.