Drury adds vital ingredient to festive menu

Daniels manager Graham Drury has added vital fire power to his squad ahead of a crucial sequence of matches over the Christmas and New Year period.

Centre forward Bradley Wells is returning to Daniels on a month’s loan from National League North Gainsborough Trinity.

Drury believes the 6ft 2in centre forward will give his side an extra edge in front of goal.

He knows Daniels have been controlling games and creating chances, but feels they should have scored more goals.

That was the case in the last two games, when Daniels lost 5-1 to Coalville in the Integro League Cup on Tuesday and beat Belper 3-0 at home in the league on Saturday.

Drury said: “I haven’t too much to complain about from the Belper game when we kept a clean sheet and scored three goals, but I felt we were a little bit guilty of failing to kill off the game.

“And I didn’t see the result coming on Tuesday after we went 1-0 up and they were reduced to 10 men.

“The stats show Coalville had just five shots on goal throughout the match while we had 12, nine of them on target.

“We have only conceded 18 league goals, but while we have scored 29 we have had opportunities to double that and I am hoping this will be rectified by bringing in Bradley.”

The 26-year-old moved to Gainsborough from Spalding after scoring 30 times for them in Evo-Stik Division One South.

He has scored five for Trinity this season in National League North after following former Spalding boss Dave Frecklington there. Wells was at Stamford last summer, and Drury admits he should have hung on to the player then.

He said: “We had a surplus of strikers and he had hamstring problems, so we let Bradley go.

“I have to admit I made a mistake, but his return on loan is a big signing for us. All being well he will play in the seven games until the loan ends on January 7. Bradley wants game time and might feel he has something to prove coming back here, so he can give us a tremendous boost.

“He is high in confidence and I have great confidence he can add the finishing touch. We need to be on top of our game in all areas and I feel with Bradley we will have added to one of the parts of our game we need to move us to the top.”

Wells is expected to come straight into the side for Daniels trip to Chasetown tomorrow (KO 3pm).

Also in line for selection will be Jake Duffy, Robert Morgan, Eliot Putman and Michael Armstrong who were rested on Tuesday. Jon Challinor and Delroy Gordon (groin) and Joe Burgess (thigh) face fitness tests.