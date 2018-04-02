Easter Monday matches washed out

The entire Easter Monday programme of football matches has been washed out.

Stamford’s Evo-Stik League Division One South trip to Corby was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Steel Park while the United Counties League Division One matches involving Blackstones and Bourne Town and Oakham’s trip to Melton were also called off. Deeping’s Premier Division match at Leicester Nirvana also fell victim to the wet weather.

Cottesmore’s home clash with Friar Lane in the Leicestershire Senior League was also postponed due to an unplayable pitch at Westray Park.