Exciting times ahead after boss Drury signs new Daniels deal

Chairman David Whitby is predicting exciting times for the Daniels after agreeing a new deal with manager Graham Drury.

Drury has agreed a new contract which will see him remain in the charge at the Zeeco Stadium until the end of next season with the option then of extending it again for a further 12 months.

Stamford currently sit in the Evo-Stik League Division One South play-off places after a run of form that has seen them lose just three times in the last league 17 games.

And the Daniels chairman was delighted to secure the services of a manager who is enjoying his third spell with the club.

Whitby said: “It is an exciting time for the club as we challenge for promotion and, with Graham, we feel we have the right man to drive the club forward.

“The potential of the club is immense. I feel we are making good progress as we develop both on and off the pitch.

“Graham brings great energy and enthusiasm. His motivational skills command respect. He’s hard working and his player knowledge and contacts are second to none.

“His match preparation on opponents is superb and the style of football has been great this season with the fans all on board.

“Graham is a pleasure to work with. We work well together and there is unity which is vital in helping the club’s development and our quest for higher level football through the non-league pyramid.”

Drury was thrilled to put pen-to-paper on a new deal as he aims to bring Premier Division football back to the Zeeco Stadium.

He said: “I’m over the moon. I’ve only worked with Dave (Whitby) over a short period, but he’s very pro-active and has the same ambitions as myself.

“It shows that the club believe in what I’m trying to do and hopefully we can repay that decision.

“The fans have really got behind myself and the team this season. They have been fantastic. The crowds are getting better and better and the atmosphere is growing.

“Something good is happening and I want to be part of it. We want to work together to drive the club forward.

“We work together closely and I’m excited by the chairman’s plans and the club’s plans for the future.

“Everything is really positive at the moment. We won team of the month in February and we’re sitting in the play-off places with the second best defensive record in the league.

“We’ve been on a fantastic run since the beginning of December and hopefully that will continue and we achieve what we want to this season.

“Signing the contract also gives me the chance to start building for next season as well.”

Fifth-placed Stamford continue their promotion quest on Saturday with a tricky trip to face Belper.

The Daniels ran out 3-0 winners in the home fixture, but the Derbyshire side have revived their fortunes following the recent managerial appointment of ex-Burton Albion player Aaron Webster.

The Nailers have lost just one of their last five league games to move closer to the top half of the standings.

Goalkeeper Dan Haystead is available again this weekend after missing last Saturday’s win where he was replaced by last season’s custodian Sam Donkin.

STANDINGS

Evo-Stik League Division One South

p w d l f a pt

Basford 33 26 5 2 82 27 83

Alvechurch 30 18 8 4 57 36 62

Bedworth 34 18 6 10 55 46 60

Frickley * 33 19 5 9 88 53 59

Stamford 34 16 10 8 50 29 58

Leek Town 35 15 8 12 64 44 53

Chasetown 32 16 5 11 59 51 53

Stocksbridge 31 12 11 8 62 44 47

Lincoln 33 14 4 15 64 71 46

Corby 32 14 3 15 52 51 45

Cleethorpes * 28 15 9 4 59 34 42

Belper 34 11 8 15 41 64 41

Loughboro’ 35 10 7 18 48 68 37

Spalding 31 10 6 15 33 43 36

Carlton 27 9 6 12 47 43 33

P’bro Spts 33 9 5 19 50 66 32

Kidsgrove 30 8 7 15 47 61 31

Newcastle 33 8 7 18 39 58 31

Gresley 29 8 6 15 33 51 30

Mkt Drayton 32 7 8 17 31 66 29

Romulus 34 6 10 18 46 81 28

Sheffield 31 5 12 14 49 69 27