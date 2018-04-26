Fan-tastic support can lift Daniels on day of destiny

Daniels boss Graham Drury is appealing for the club’s fans to turn out in force and help them clinch a play-off place on Saturday.

Stamford play the final game of their Evo-Stik League Division One South season when Cleethorpes Town are the visitors to the Zeeco Stadium.

The Daniels need just a point to secure a play-off spot following Monday night’s emphatic 6-0 home victory over Gresley.

Drury feels the backing his side have received from the terraces this season has been the best ever during this three spells at the club.

And he is hoping that his players can repay the superb support by doing what’s required to clinch their play-off place.

Drury said: “It’s a massive, massive game for us and I hope the people of Stamford turn out and support us and help us get across the line.

“This season has been the best support I’ve ever seen in my three spells at the club.

“The support we got in the FA Cup run last year was unbelievable, but this season it has been amazing.

“If the players have got anything about them then they will know how well we have been supported this year and will want to make sure we cross the line.”

Sixth-placed Stamford currently occupy the final play-off position going into the last weekend of the season.

They hold a three-point advantage over seventh-placed Leek – who host Stocksbridge on Saturday – while Stamford also have better goal difference by three goals.

Victory for the Daniels on Saturday could also see them leapfrog both Chasetown and Bedworth – depending on their results against Basford and Carlton respectively – for a fourth place finish which would mean a home tie in Tuesday’s play-off semi-finals.

Drury commented: “Our destiny is in our own hands. We’ve just got to win the game and hope that will put the pressure on the others to give us home advantage in the semi-final which would be massive for us.

“Hopefully the other games will go for us because Basford have set themselves a target of 100 points and 100 goals so you just never know. It’s all about getting ourselves across the line and then we’ll see where that takes us.”

Saturday’s match will be Cleethorpes’ fifth game in eight days as the gruelling run-in took its toll on their play-off hopes which suffered a setback earlier in the season following a 12-point deduction for fielding an ineligible player.

Drury added: “It’s the last game of the season and they will want to go out on a high. They are a decent side so we’re expecting a tough game.

“We’ve just got to go into the last game and make sure we get what we need.”

The Daniels are hoping that striker Bradley Fortnam-Tomlinson, who missed Monday’s match through injury, will be fit to return after being assessed at training on Thursday night.

Liam Adams remains sidelined following a hand operation, but fellow frontman Kieran Wells will be available for the remainder of the campaign.

Evostik League

Division One South – top seven

Pld W D L GD Pts

Basford 40 30 7 3 63 97

Alvechurch 40 25 9 6 30 84

Frickley 40 25 6 9 55 78

Chasetown 41 21 7 13 14 70

Bedworth 40 21 7 12 13 70

Stamford 41 18 14 9 31 68

Leek 41 19 8 14 28 65