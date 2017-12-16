Five is the magic number for Blackstones

Have your say

Blackstones blasted five goals for the third successive Saturday as they bashed basement boys S&L Corby.

The 5-0 home success at the ALH Recruitment Stadium moved Blackstones into fourth place in Division One of the United Counties League as they took their goal tally to 18 in four league games since of the appointment of co-bosses Lee Clarke and Daniel French.

Ben Easson put Stones ahead after just 10 minutes of Saturday’s clash with Clarke doubling his side’s advantage eight minutes later.

Clarke’s second and Blackstones’ third eight minutes before half-time took the player manager’s personal tally to six goals in four games and put the home side in control of the contest.

Josh Edmondson then got his first goal for Blackstones with 10 minutes remaining before Jack Bates completed the scoring after 82 minutes.

Stones are next in action on Friday night when they travel to face table-topping Pinchbeck United.

Oakham United went down to a 5-0 away defeat at high-flying Buckingham Town.

They are in derby action on Tuesday night when they host Melton Town at Lonsdale Meadow (7.45pm).

Results

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Basford 1 Belper 0, Bedworth 1 Loughborough Dynamo 1, Romulus 0 Corby 1, Stamford 4 Market Drayton 0.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Cogenhoe 3 Wisbech 6, Deeping v Oadby abandoned, Desborough 3 ON Chenecks 5, Newport Pagnell 3 Eynesbury 1, St Andrews 2 Peterborough Northern Star 4, Yaxley 7 Sleaford 1.

Division One: Blackstones 5 Stewarts & Lloyds 0, Buckingham 5 Oakham 0, Bugbrooke St Michaels 0 Pinchbeck 3, Lutterworth Athletic 1 Rushden & Higham 1, Olney 2 Huntingdon 1, Potton 5 Melton 0.

Reserve Division: Eynesbury 1 Rothwell Corinthians 8, ON Chenecks 0 Irchester 0, Peterborough Northern Star 8 Olney 3.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Ketton 2 Deeping Res 3, Moulton Harrox 3 ICA Sports 1, Netherton 6 Warboys 0, Peterborough Sports Res 2 AFC Stanground Sports 0, Thorney 3 Leverington Sports 1.

Division One: Oakham Res 0 Crowland 6, Oundle 0 Long Sutton 2, Ramsey 1 Moulton Harrox Res 4, Wittering Harriers 3 Stamford Belvedere 2.

Division Two: Bretton North End 1 Parson Drove 9, Eye 7 Netherton A 0, FC Peterborough 3 Ketton Res 0, Stilton 1 Parkway Eagles 4.

Division Three: Cardea 5 Uppingham Res 0, Holbeach Bank 0 Brotherhood Sports 4, Premiair 3 Whaplode Drove 4, Riverside 2 Stamford Belvedere Res 0, Whittlesey A 2 Oundle Res 3.

Division Four: Eunice Huntingdon 2 Peterborough Res 4, Huntingdon Rovers 0 Parkside 3, Long Sutton Res 2 Ramsey Res 2, Stamford Lions A 2 Whittlesey B 1.

Division Five A: AFC Orton 4 Premiair Res 4, Spalding A 4 Wittering Harriers Res 1.

PFA SENIOR CUP

Second round: Whittlesey 3 Stamford Lions 3 (Whittlesey won 4-1 on penalties).

PFA MINOR CUP

Second round: FC Peterborough A 3 Tydd St Mary Res 4.