FOOTBALL: Away win for Bourne Town

Have your say

Three second-half goals earned maximum points in Bourne Town’s final away game of 2017.

Jordan Avis broke the deadlock four minutes after the break at Melton Town on Saturday then Jack Corby soon doubled the advantage.

Adam Rothery sealed the Wakes’ win to the delight of joint manager Jimmy McDonnell.

He said: “We set a target and we came up trumps.

“It was a good performance and a big difference to our defeat at Melton last season.

“We decided to change the formation by getting more players higher up the pitch.

It was a good performance and a big difference to our defeat at Melton last season. Jimmy McDonnell

“We started well but they came back into it and the game turned into a scrap.

“There were a couple of meaty challenges so the lads had to win a few tackles and get through it.

“At half-time, we tweaked a couple of things and we looked good going forward.

“Avis produced a great finish and started the move which led to the second goal as well.

“All of a sudden, we were in a commanding position so we dropped deeper and let them have the ball.

“They couldn’t unlock our defence as we restricted them to long-range efforts.

“Ben Moss came on and got involved in the third goal with just a couple of minutes left.

“Now we have to go again on Boxing Day at home to Blackstones by putting more points on the board.”

The derby at Abbey Lawn will have an earlier 1pm kick-off.