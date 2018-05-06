FOOTBALL: Conyard completes century for Deeping Rangers

Have your say

Rob Conyard scored his first senior goal to finish Deeping Rangers’ home league programme.

The teenager came off the bench and struck just seven minutes later for the Clarets’ 100th league goal this season.

Scott Coupland’s first-half double, along with an effort by Sam Hollis, had put them in control.

Luke Hunning’s own-goal made it 3-1 at half-time but Scott Mooney restored the three-goal advantage against ON Chenecks on Saturday.

Boss Michael Goode said: “Conyard could have got one or two more but his first senior goal has been coming for a few weeks.

“He was in the right place at the right time to take a bit of pressure off himself.

Photos by Lee Hellwing

“We should have won by a bigger margin and the result was never in doubt.

“We weren’t in the title race to the end because we didn’t score enough goals and then we conceded if it was tight. So we were getting it wrong at both ends of the pitch.

“We should have gone clear in fourth place weeks ago but, after Holbeach United’s defeat, we know we will finish above them if we win at Cogenhoe United on Friday night.

“As a management team, we need to be more ruthless this summer by making changes to the squad.

“You can’t argue with our home record as we only lost one league game all season. Our away form let us down. We need to refresh the squad. We know where we must improve.

“There will be a different pool of players available with Yaxley and Wisbech Town at a higher level. Unfortunately, we’ve lost a couple of derbies with those clubs going up.”

Deeping were beaten 1-0 by Leicester Nirvana in midweek when the rearranged game was moved to Quorn.

The Hinchingbrooke Cup semi-final on Tuesday against Huntingdon Town has been switched to the Haydon Whitham Stadium.



The Clarets were beaten in last season’s final as they claimed runners-up spot in three competitions.

Meanwhile, the under-18s reached the Thurlow Nunn Youth Cup final with a 3-1 win at Dereham Town on Thursday night.

Harrison Dee, Alexander Moroz and Scott Waumsley were on target.

Deeping face AFC Sudbury in the final at Diss Town on Friday, May 18.

West Division winners Deeping head to Cambridge Division title holders St Neots Town in the league championship on Tuesday.

Next season, Deeping’s reserves will play in the UCL after withdrawing from the Peterborough and District League.