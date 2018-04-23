FOOTBALL: Deeping Rangers pay penalty in stoppage-time loss

Have your say

A stoppage-time spot kick sent Deeping Rangers to a first away defeat since Christmas.

Jonny Clay’s challenge led to Kieran Fitzgerald converting from 12 yards.

They were also involved in the incident which saw Adam Creaney put Daventry Town in front on 13 minutes following Clay’s mistake.

Scott Coupland levelled for the Clarets midway through the second half.

Boss Michael Goode said: “We didn’t perform in the first half.

“The second half was much improved as Michael Simpson made a massive difference.

Key moments have cost us again at both ends of the pitch. Those fine margins are the difference between the top three and ourselves. Michael Goode

“But in the last minute, we should have got a free-kick. We didn’t defend properly from a throw-in, we switched off and they won a penalty.

“Key moments have cost us again at both ends of the pitch. Those fine margins are the difference between the top three and ourselves.

“We’ve missed chances and we haven’t been able to keep clean sheets either. We didn’t win enough games when we got into good positions.

“Hopefully, we will look back at a good season but we haven’t found the consistency of last year.

“We could finish fourth if we win our final four games to give ourselves a pretty good chance.

“The players need to prove that they want to be part of the club next season. We will have tough decisions to make over the summer.”

Luke Hunnings will be back in the squad for Tuesday night’s trip to Peterborough Northern Star. But Jason Kilbride misses out again.