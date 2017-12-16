FOOTBALL: Deeping Rangers ready for derby date

Have your say

Deeping Rangers manager Michael Goode expects another tough test at Holbeach United next Saturday.

The Clarets can move level on points with the Tigers with victory at Carter’s Park - and a two-goal margin would put them in front at the midway stage of the season.

Deeping went 4-0 up at home to Holbeach in early September thanks to Charlie Ward, Dan Schiavi, Joe Braithwaite (own-goal) and Scott Mooney before late replies from Jordan Keeble, Charley Sanders and Spencer Tinkler.

Following a goalless draw in October, Holbeach knocked Deeping out of the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy in a penalty shoot-out.

Next weekend, Deeping face a fifth successive away game as they aim to end Holbeach’s unbeaten home record.

Goode said: “It’s going to be a tough game.

“They are doing well this season - but so are we.

“Seb Hayes gets them well organised and they have some good players.

“They have a great team spirit and credit to them for winning a lot of games.

“We have got to start a run now because we have not been at our best.

“We’ve only had eight home games compared to 12 away but we’re ready to give everything in another local derby.”

Deeping could have claimed second spot in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division on Saturday - but the home game against bottom-of-the-table Oadby Town was abandoned due to floodlight failure.

Goals by Mooney and Scott Coupland put them 2-0 up at half-time.

However, the lights went out at 4pm and referee Shaun Barry was forced to call it off following a 40-minute delay.

Goode said: “The game could have been off at 10am due to the weather but we were desperate to get it on.

“Then we got ourselves into a strong position against a side who are struggling at the wrong end of the table.

“We should have scored more goals but we felt confident of coming through the second half.

“Now we’ll have to slot in this game again, probably on a Saturday by playing someone else in midweek.

“It was frustrating but the problem couldn’t get fixed in time.”

Holbeach’s trip to Kirby Muxloe was postponed on Saturday due to a frozen pitch along with Bourne Town’s game at Burton Park Wanderers in Division One.