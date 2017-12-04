FOOTBALL: Double blow ends Deeping Rangers’ dreams

Have your say

Deeping Rangers exited the Buildbase FA Vase in the third round again as two second-half goals secured another higher-grade scalp for Step Six hosts Hinckley.

Scott Coupland cancelled out Steve Hart’s opener but Dominic Perkins and James Williams both netted during a four-minute spell.

Henry Dunn and Scott Mooney missed the target in the early exchanges while Coupland’s shot was deflected away.

Against the run of play, the home side opened the scoring as Marcus Jackson picked out Hart who drove a low shot beyond Richard Stainsby on 24 minutes.

Dan Schiavi came close but the equaliser arrived when skipper David Burton-Jones’ shot was parried by Ty Belford for Coupland to blast home from three yards.

Deeping created more chances before half-time as Mooney and Schiavi were denied again.

The Clarets’ cause was not helped as Burton-Jones limped off just before the hour mark.

Hinckley retook the lead 10 minutes later as Perkins’ flick was tipped onto the bar and the ball fell inside the post.

Williams rose to head into the far corner and put the hosts 3-1 up.

There was no way back for Rangers who are left to concentrate on their league campaign and a visit to table-topping Newport Pagnell Town next weekend.