FOOTBALL: Double delight ends Mooney’s drought

Scott Mooney scored for the first time in 2018 – then claimed another goal 37 minutes later!

The striker ended a drought dating back to the 4-1 home win over Peterborough Northern Star at the end of December.

Mooney’s prolific partner Scott Coupland also netted in the first half on Saturday.

Clarets manager Michael Goode said: “It has been a long time for Mooney without a goal.

“He has been out of form but slightly unlucky as well.

“He got the first by chesting home Jason Kilbride’s cross in the six-yard box.

“Mooney’s second was a nice finish and hopefully he’ll kick on now.

“We were really pleased with the team’s reaction after our home defeat to Yaxley.

“The performance wasn’t right last time – we were well off the normal levels so we had to start again.

“I was concerned because another poor performance would have left us with a lot to do.

“We needed three points to make sure we didn’t lose any ground in the title race.

“We changed the system to three up front and Coupland dropped into midfield.

“It worked well because we needed to get on the front foot which has been our trademark for a season and a half.

“After Kirby Muxloe got an equaliser from a corner, we wouldn’t have been too bothered going into half-time at 1-1 in those conditions.

“But we went 3-1 up through Coupland and Mooney, kept a clean sheet in the second half and closed out the game nicely.

“It was a bonus to bring on Louis Hamilton after a three-game suspension which had turned into five weeks because of the weather.

“Kirby Muxloe is a tough place to go. They are a mid-table team who are capable of taking points off anybody.”