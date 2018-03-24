FOOTBALL: ‘Fantastic’ five-star show is ‘a joy to watch’

Have your say

A first-half display featuring five goals led to plenty of praise from Bourne Town’s management team.

Joint bosses Phil Gadsby and Jimmy McDonnell described Saturday’s performance at Abbey Lawn as ‘probably our best this season’ and ‘a joy to watch’.

They thrashed Irchester United with goals from Zak Munton, Dan Schiavi (2), Jacob Smitheringale and Adam Rothery. The Romans pulled one back with 11 minutes left.

Gadsby said: “It was a case of job done in the first half then we took our foot off the gas at times.

“We always back ourselves to create chances and score goals. We had great delivery into the box.

“We played well last Tuesday against Ketton in the Daniels Cup and we took that into the weekend.

Bourne v Irchester

“We have games in hand so we are looking at the top five.”

McDonnell added: “There are times when we don’t give ourselves enough credit.

“You would pay much more money to watch football at a higher level but it wouldn’t be as good to watch as Saturday’s first-half performance. It was fantastic.

“We looked a very good side but we need to keep going.

“We broke it down into a mini league and we wanted to win 10 out of 13.

“It’s coming along nicely and there’s a feelgood factor. A lot of things have gone wrong here in the past but we are heading in the right direction.

“Now we’ve got a big test at home to Potton United on Tuesday night.

“We’ve been involved in a few games here when we were scrapping for our lives.

“We have strength in depth plus ability which means this squad is as good as we’ve had at Bourne.”