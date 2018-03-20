FOOTBALL: Mind the gap! Deeping Rangers aim to move closer

Have your say

Deeping Rangers can cut the gap in the championship race tonight.

Victory for the Clarets at Leicester Nirvana would put Michael Goode’s side level on points with second-placed Wisbech Town.

However, Goode remains concerned over the fixture going ahead as Hamilton Park has not staged a league game since December 5.

Goode said: “They asked if we could play on Thursday night but we felt it was short notice.

“We asked if this fixture could be reversed and the league said no.

“Surely there must be an investigation into the pitch condition. All these issues should have been addressed in January.

We asked if this fixture could be reversed and the league said no. Michael Goode

“We are in discussions with the league but we don’t feel it’s right for a top-five side to potentially play on Thursday and Saturday when we are challenging for the title.

“Fingers crossed, the game will be on tonight but it’s a tricky one for us.

“We have more home games to come so it’s down to us.

“We can go to Leicester Nirvana with a bit of confidence, although our away form has not been particularly brilliant this season.”

Deeping won 3-1 at Kirby Muxloe on Saturday with first-half goals from Scott Mooney (2) and Scott Coupland.