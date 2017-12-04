FOOTBALL: ‘Not good enough’ for Bourne Town

Have your say

Bourne Town joint manager Jimmy McDonnell was left disappointed as he called for an immediate reaction this week.

The Wakes conceded two penalties in the second half at Huntingdon Town before Richard Nelson replied.

However, they will have a chance to bounce back when Holbeach United visit Abbey Lawn on Wednesday night in the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy semi-final.

McDonnell said: “It was a strange game on Saturday but we didn’t do enough to win it.

“At half-time, we felt that we needed to be better on the ball.

“Our decision-making was not right when we tried to play passes forward.

It was a winnable game but we won’t hit the panic button. Jimmy McDonnell

“I can understand why the first penalty was awarded for handball.

“But we got three different stories from the officials over why the second penalty was given and all of a sudden we were 2-0 down.

“We got a goal back and a draw would have been a fair result.

“But it was disappointing as Alex Brown, Max Cooper and Jack Corby deserved six or seven out of 10 while the rest would get four or five.

“That’s not good enough so they have to stand up now and produce a reaction.

“It was a winnable game but we won’t hit the panic button. We had gained a little bit of momentum and we had wanted to push on again.”