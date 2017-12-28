Hunnings hoping Oakham’s revival will start after players make a point

Oakham United boss Ryan Hunnings is hoping his side are on the verge of turning their season around after snapping their 20-match losing streak.

Hunnings picked up his first point as Oakham boss in their 0-0 draw with Irchester United on Saturday to move them seven points clear of basement boys S&L Corby.

And, with the Foundrymen due to visit Lonsdale Meadow this weekend, Hunnings is hoping Saturday’s performance at Irchester is the sign of things to come.

He said: “I challenged the lads to go out and show the league the real Oakham United and they finally turned up.

“It was great to see our lads showing a real hunger to compete and run down lost causes. Both sides had chances, but 0-0 was fair.

“After the break the performance didn’t dip which has been our problem in recent weeks, only putting it in for 45 minutes.

“I’m happy with a point in a game which shows we can still compete at this level and stops our terrible run.

“It was a very enjoyable game to be part of and hopefully the start of our turn around.”