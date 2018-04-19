Let’s finish what we started and get the job done - Daniels urged to clinch play-off place

Daniels boss Graham Drury is urging his charges to finish the job they have started by clinching a coveted place in the Evo-Stik League Division One South play-off places.

Stamford travel to face basement side Romulus on Saturday before hosting fourth-from-bottom Gresley Rovers at the Zeeco Stadium on Monday night.

A maximum six-point haul from the two games should be enough to secure a top six finish depending on results elsewhere.

But, with six teams still chasing the three remaining play-off places available (Alvechurch or Frickley have guaranteed their spot), Drury is desperate for his side to get over the finishing line.

He said: “It’s very tight up there and credit to all the teams who keep pulling results out, but we’ve just got to keep chugging away.

“It’s like we’re in a mini league of six teams now and we’ve got to make sure we come out on top of it.

“We’ve lost once in 13 league games so we’re in fantastic form. Everything is positive and everyone is really buoyant.

“There’s been a lot of little twists and turns over the last few weeks so we’ve got to make sure we stay mentally focussed and get the job done.”

Stamford visit a Romulus side on Saturday who are a point adrift at the foot of the table with just two games remaining.

The Roms have won just one of their last 12 league games, but a number of the eight defeats in that sequence have been by solitary goals.

Stamford go into the match having drawn their last three games following a frustrating 1-1 home stalemate with Loughborough Dynamo last Saturday.

Drury added: “Teams are not just going to roll over for you. It doesn’t work like that. Spalding have had four brilliant results recently so the point we got there could turn out to be a good one.

“I was disappointed with Loughborough’s tactics of playing for a point, but it’s credit to our lads that teams don’t feel they can open up against us.

“Romulus have got to win on Saturday so hopefully they’ll have a go at us and come out with all guns blazing which could work in our favour.

“It’s not going to be easy, but if we play to our capabilities and score our chances then hopefully it will come right for us.

“If we have any ambition of reaching the play-offs and getting promoted then we should be putting these teams to bed and we’ve got to do that. I don’t want any favours from other sides. I want to do it ourselves.”

Liam Adams misses the next two games after having an operation on his hand, but Jake Duffy returns after being unavailable for the Loughborough match.

Striker Kieran Wells – who remains dual registered with the Daniels despite playing for Sherwood Colliery recently – is likely to be in Stamford’s squad for Monday’s match against Gresley.