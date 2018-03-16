Make or break for United in crucial clashes

Oakham United face a home double-header that could make or break their chances of rising up the United Counties League Division One rankings.

The Rutlanders host bottom-of-the-table S&L Corby on Saturday before a home encounter with 15th-placed Burton Park Wanderers on Wednesday night.

Oakham, who have seen their last two matches postponed, remain second-from-bottom of the table and have taken just one point from their last seven games.

But they still have 10 games remaining to revive their season – six of which are against sides in the lower regions of the table.

And it’s these games that manager Ryan Hunnings is targeting as he seeks his first victory since taking over the Oakham hotseat at the start of November.

Hunnings said: “The next two games are absolutely massive for us.

“We don’t seem to play that well at home and we haven’t turned up for the last couple so it’s something we’ve got to put right.

“We’ve got plenty of games left against sides which are all within touching distance of us so we’ve got to go out and get the wins.

“S&L have recently their changed their manager who has brought some local players back to the club so they are going to be tougher opposition than earlier in the season.

“But we’ve also got Bugbrooke to play twice and Melton so we’ve got plenty of the teams around us left to play and six of our last 10 games are also at home.”

Oakham’s last league win came courtesy of a 6-2 away success at S&L at the end of August but, since their change of management, the Corby side have won two of their last five league games and are just a point behind Oakham in the league table.

S&L were one of the few sides to play last weekend, suffering a 7-0 away loss at second-placed Potton, while Burton Park managed to play on Tuesday night – gaining a 2-1 away win at Irchester.

Oakham’s scheduled trip to Pinchbeck last weekend was postponed and has been rearranged for Wednesday, March 28.