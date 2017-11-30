Massive month for Daniels in the push for promotion

The Daniels are gearing up for a massive month that could have a major bearing on their push for promotion from the Evo-Stik Division One South.

Stamford have six league games scheduled for December, many of which are against their fellow play-off contenders.

They host ninth-placed Belper Town at the Zeeco Stadium on Saturday where a victory will lift the Daniels above the Nailers in the league standings.

This is followed by a trip to Chasetown and a home match with Market Drayton ahead of festive clashes at Carlton and the visits of Corby and Stocksbridge to the Zeeco Stadium where Stamford still remain unbeaten in the league.

Assistant boss Danny Hussey is looking for a healthy points return from the crunch clashes as Stamford return to action following last weekend’s postponement of their match at Leek Town due to a waterlogged pitch.

Hussey said: “It’s a really important time for us because we’re playing a lot of the teams who are around us.

“If we can get a few wins on the bounce from our next games then it will put us into the play-off positions where we should be.

“It’s just the little margins of cutting out our mistakes and putting our chances away when they come along. We need to be punishing sides.

“We’ve got a great set of lads who are playing really well and it’s just a case of fine tuning a few things, but we will get there.”

Stamford entertain a Belper side who have had an upturn in fortunes in recent weeks with three successive victories putting them on the verge of the play-offs.

They have lost just twice in their nine away league games so far this season, although their last reversal was a 5-0 defeat at Corby.

Daniels’ top scorer Bradley Fortnam-Tomlinson and centre-back Henry Eze were both being assessed at training last night (Thursday) after missing the previous match at Basford due to injury.

Striker Liam Adams will also be in the Stamford squad after returning on a season-long loan from Boston United.

Hussey added: “Graham (Drury) watched Belper on Saturday and we’ve been working in training this week on the best way to set up to beat them and how we can hurt them.

“Liam is a great addition. His and Sam Hollis’ work-rate, Brad’s pace, the endeavour, strength and aggression of Jordan Smith and the guile and trickery of Pearson Mwanyongo means we have got really decent options going forward whichever ones we go with.”

There will be a minute’s silence before Saturday’s game to remember Daniels first aid steward David Gutteridge who passed away this week.

A club statement said: “David could always be found at his post next to the main stand at the Zeeco Stadium. He had been a club volunteer for many years who was always on hand to help any supporters in need of first aid assistance.

“His sudden death has come as a big shock to everyone at Stamford and our prayers go out to David’s family at this time.”

The Daniels are also in action on Tuesday night when they travel to face Premier Division side Coalville Town in the second round of the Integro League Cup.