MATCH VERDICT: Deeping Rangers leave it late again

Have your say

Another late goal set up a dramatic finish – but Deeping Rangers couldn’t quite add two more points.

The Clarets came close at the end of Saturday’s stalemate as they searched for a stoppage-time winner.

For the second successive match, though, Deeping were held to a draw at the Haydon Whitham Stadium.

Two points from three home games are not enough to keep Rangers’ promotion bid on track.

Deeping are relying on others to slip up now and it seems likely that they will miss out on a top-two finish.

They ended Cogenhoe United’s eight-game winning run thanks again to prolific pair Scott Mooney and Scott Coupland.

However, a sloppy spell allowed the Northamptonshire side to go ahead through Matt Long and Montel Dore.

Coupland converted a low finish from Sam Hollis’ pass with just two minutes left.

But there was still time for a series of chances to win it.

Teenage substitute Rob Conyard couldn’t find a way past keeper Stuart Lutter then skipper David Burton-Jones fired too high.

Another opportunity was gone as Coupland stumbled – although he might have got a better chance from the spot if he had gone down with slight contact inside the penalty box.

Deeping didn’t manage to find a key touch despite more pressure from a couple of corner kicks.

They took a point but it could have been a maximum.

The first half was scrappy – although efforts by Mooney, Luke Hunnings and henry Dunn failed to test Lutter.

Dunn and Burton-Jones retained possession while Jason Kilbride and Hollis both offered a threat out wide.

It took a set-piece to break the deadlock three minutes into the second half.

Kilbride’s corner found Coupland at the far post and Mooney knocked the ball in after Lutter fumbled.

Mooney made it four goals in three games but the lead was quickly cancelled out.

A free-kick wasn’t cleared then Sean McBride cleverly fed Cooks captain Ryan Dove who was denied by Danny Bircham, only for Long to put away the rebound.

Eight minutes later, Long fed Dore for a close-range tap-in.

Hunnings headed over in between two chances which Hollis hit against Lutter.

Coupland’s leveller led to further opportunities – but the Clarets were again left to ponder on how it could have been even better.

Ultimately, they needed to collect more points from March’s fixture list.

Having gone 12 months without a league defeat at home, Deeping’s poor display against title rivals Yaxley has only been followed by two draws thanks to late goals.

DEEPING RANGERS

4-4-2: Bircham 7; Flack 6, Hunnings 6, Clay 6, Smith 6 (sub Simpson 69 mins, 6); Kilbride 7 (sub Coulson 87 mins), Dunn 7 (sub Conyard 87 mins), Burton-Jones 7, Hollis 7; Mooney 7, Coupland 7. Subs not used: Marsden, Stainsby.

COGENHOE UNITED

4-2-3-1: Lutter; Melling, Barnell, Stevenson, Inwood (sub Smith 52 mins); McBride, Ansell; Long, Gartland, Dore; Dove. Subs not used: Johnson, Shanley.

REFEREE

William Hardie.

GOALS

Mooney (48 mins, 1-0); Long (64 mins, 1-1); Dore (72 mins, 1-2); Coupland (88 mins, 2-2).

BOOKINGS

Ansell, Inwood, Clay (fouls); Burton-Jones (dissent).

ATTENDANCE

97

STAR MAN

Sam Hollis – set up equaliser and twice denied by keeper.

ENTERTAINMENT

★★★

WHO’S NEXT

Leicester Nirvana (A) - Monday.