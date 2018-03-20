New deal for Drury to extend Stamford stay

Stamford manager Graham Drury has signed a new deal to extend his stay with the Evo-Stik League Division One South club.

Drury has agreed a deal to remain as Daniels boss until the end of next season with the option of then extending it for a further term.

He has guided the Daniels into the play-off places this season and was delighted to continue his reign at the Zeeco Stadium.

Drury said: “I’m over the moon about it. Myself and the chairman David Whitby both have the same ambitions for the club.

“The fans have really got behind myself and the players this season and something good is happening which I want to be part of.”

Chairman Whitby was equally pleased to have secured the services of Drury as the club looks to build a bright future.

He said: “Graham has great energy and enthusiasm. He is hard working and has motivational skills which command respect.

“Graham is a pleasure to work with. We work well together and this unity is vital in helping the club’s development and our quest for higher level football through the non-league pyramid.”

Full report and reaction in Friday’s Stamford Mercury.