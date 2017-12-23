Oakham snap losing streak, Bourne back to winning ways

Have your say

Oakham United halted their 20-match losing streak after a goalless draw with Irchester United in Saturday’s United Counties League Division One clash.

The point was a first for boss Ryan Hunnings whose side are now seven points clear of basement side S&L Corby who visit Lonsdale Meadow next Saturday.

Bourne Town made the most of their return to action after two weeks of postponements with a 3-0 away success at Melton Town.

All three of the Wakes’ goals came after the break with Jordan Avis giving them the lead four minutes after the restart.

Jack Corby doubled Bourne’s advantage after 53 minutes with Adam Rothery sealing the success in injury-time.

Bourne now turn their attentions to a derby duel with Blackstones on Boxing Day (kick-off 1pm).