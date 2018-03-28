Oakham unable to halt leaders’ championship charge

Oakham United were unable to halt the championship charge of United Counties League Division One title favourites Pinchbeck United after a 5-0 away reversal on Wednesday night.

Four goals in the first half put the league leaders in control as Josh Smith struck twice with Ollie Maltby and Aaron Eyett also on target.

Oakham offered more after the break and their second half performance will give them encouragement for the final six games of the campaign.

Dillian Chipunza came close to reducing the arrears with a well-struck effort that brought a fine save out of Pinchbeck goalkeeper Dan Swan.

However, it was the Knights who had the final say with substitute Reif Clarke netting a late spot kick after Oakham goalkeeper Mark King had hauled down Tom Sergeant.