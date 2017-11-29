Rangers return to winning ways with superb away success

Have your say

Deeping Rangers got their United Counties League Premier Division title charge back on track with an excellent 3-1 away succcess at Eynesbury Rovers on Tuesday night.

Michael Goode’s side had suffered a rare blip at the weekend when they went down to a 1-0 away reversal at Rothwell Corinthians.

But they responded in style at seventh-placed Eynesbury as Scott Coupland’s first minute opener got them off to a flying start.

Dan Schiavi then doubled Deeping’s advantage with a stunning 30-yard free kick just moments after seeing another effort hit the home upright.

Rangers started the second half in similar vein as Henry Dunn converted a Scott Mooney cross for their third goal just a minute after the restart.

Although Eynesbury reduced the arrears six minutes later from a direct free-kick, Rangers held firm for a confidence-boosting victory ahead of Saturday’s trip to Hinckley AFC in the third round of the FA Vase.

Blackstones bowed out of the League KO Cup after a 5-2 defeat in their quarter-final clash at Premier Division high-flyers Leicester Nirvana.

The hosts raced into a four-goal lead inside the opening 44 minutes before Jones de Sousa struck for Stones on the stroke of half-time.

Nirvana added a fifth nine minutes into the second half before de Sousa’s second of the night completed the scoring.