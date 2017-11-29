Search

Rangers return to winning ways with superb away success

Scott Coupland (left) and Dan Schiavi (right) were on target for Deeping in their win at Eynesbury.
Deeping Rangers got their United Counties League Premier Division title charge back on track with an excellent 3-1 away succcess at Eynesbury Rovers on Tuesday night.

Michael Goode’s side had suffered a rare blip at the weekend when they went down to a 1-0 away reversal at Rothwell Corinthians.

But they responded in style at seventh-placed Eynesbury as Scott Coupland’s first minute opener got them off to a flying start.

Dan Schiavi then doubled Deeping’s advantage with a stunning 30-yard free kick just moments after seeing another effort hit the home upright.

Rangers started the second half in similar vein as Henry Dunn converted a Scott Mooney cross for their third goal just a minute after the restart.

Although Eynesbury reduced the arrears six minutes later from a direct free-kick, Rangers held firm for a confidence-boosting victory ahead of Saturday’s trip to Hinckley AFC in the third round of the FA Vase.

Blackstones bowed out of the League KO Cup after a 5-2 defeat in their quarter-final clash at Premier Division high-flyers Leicester Nirvana.

The hosts raced into a four-goal lead inside the opening 44 minutes before Jones de Sousa struck for Stones on the stroke of half-time.

Nirvana added a fifth nine minutes into the second half before de Sousa’s second of the night completed the scoring.