Stamford surge back into play-off places after six-goal bonanza

Stamford stormed back into the Evo-Stik League Division One South play-off places after an emphatic 6-0 home over Gresley on Monday night.

The Daniels showed no mercy on the struggling Derbyshire side who had been hit by a mass player exodus following the departure of manager Damion Beckford-Quailey after their league survival had been secured last week.

It took Stamford inside 40 seconds to break the deadlock when Ollie Brown-Hill slotted home the first of his hat-trick haul after Henry Eze had flicked on Jon Challinor’s long throw.

Eze then got in on the goalscoring act himself after 24 minutes when he headed home a Jake Duffy free-kick.

The defensive powerhouse was then bundled over in the box eight minutes later and Brown-Hill converted the resultant spot kick.

Stamford continued on the offensive after the break with Eze blasting home his second and Stamford’s fourth after 53 minutes.

Substitutes Kieran Wells and Callum Ball then combined within minutes of their introduction with the latter adding Stamford’s fifth just past the hour mark.

The rout was fittingly sealed by Brown-Hill who completed his hat-trick in the last minute when he coolly converted after unselfish play from Duffy had created the chance which saw Stamford equal their best league win of the season.

They now need just a point from Saturday’s final league game of the season at home to Cleethorpes to secure their play-off place.

