Super Stamford secure place in play-off final after heroic Frickley success

Stamford secured their place in the Evo-Stik League Division One South play-off final after an epic 2-1 victory at Frickley Athletic on Tuesday night.

First-half goals from Rob Morgan and Kieran Wells laid the foundations for a superb success against a free-scoring Frickley side who had finished 11 points and three places above the Daniels in the final league standings.

Wells was then red-carded in the second half for a late challenge on Frickley goalkeeper Jake Turner as the Daniels were forced to produce a dynamic backs-to-wall display to thwart their hosts.

Goalkeeper Dan Haystead’s heroics and an awesome defensive display were finally breached in the fifth minute of injury-time but, despite Athletic hitting the crossbar four times in the second period, Stamford held out to secure a place in Saturday’s final at Bedworth who were 2-1 home winners over Chasetown in the other semi-final.