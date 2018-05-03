Terrific team togetherness can help Daniels net promotion goal

Boss Graham Drury has hailed the togetherness of the Daniels camp as his side look to net their goal of promotion this weekend.

Stamford travel to face Bedworth United on Saturday in the final of the Evo-Stik League Division One South play-off.

The Daniels go into the final clash buoyed by a herculean semi-final success at in-form Frickley Athletic on Tuesday night.

After racing into a two-goal first-half lead, the Daniels withstood a torrent of pressure from their free-scoring hosts.

And Drury is hoping that the terrific team bond that helped his side pull off their fantastic Frickley feat will again come to the fore as they seek to secure a place in the Premier Division next season.

Drury said: “I’ve got a lot of faith and trust in the players.

“We all trust each other and believe in what we’re doing. There is a real togetherness.

“We are all in it together from the backroom staff to the players who have all been a pleasure to work with.

“We now need one more performance. Our defensive record has been amazing this season. The clean sheets have been our trademark and if we can keep one more than that will be enough to get us promoted.”

Drury though doesn’t want his side to get carried away with their Frickley success as they travel to face a Bedworth team who they have taken four points from this season.

The two sides drew 1-1 at the Zeeco Stadium before Stamford ran out 2-1 winners on the 3G surface at The Oval in February.

Drury commented: “I didn’t really celebrate a victory like Tuesday night as I normally would because it’s only part one of two. Everybody has got to come back down to earth and not get carried away because we’ve got a very tough game on Saturday.

“We were tremendous in the first half at their place, but they really showed what a good side they are in the second half and put us under a lot pressure.

“We are two very evenly-matched sides and there won’t be a lot in it. I just hope the best side on the day wins and it doesn’t come down to a decision going against either side.

“It will be a better surface to play on than Tuesday night and we won’t be facing such an aerial bombardment so it should be a good football match.

“But I don’t want us to think that we’re going up just because we’ve beaten Frickley. We need to get the focus of our minds right.

“It’s a one match shoot-out and we need to be prepared for everything that’s needed to get us across the line.

“I know the players are up for it. We want it as a team so we’ve got to make sure we go out and get the job done.”

Stamford are again expected to have a strong following of support and Drury has been thrilled with the backing his side have received this season.

He enthused: “The fans have been amazing. The young group that follow us now have mixed in with everybody and it’s been a pleasure to see and hopefully there will be more celebrations on Saturday.”

Striker Kieran Wells, who has scored in Stamford’s last two games, is expected to be suspended for Saturday’s final following his sending off on Tuesday night.