Victory wait is over as Oakham claim home success

Oakham United’s long wait for another United Counties League Division One victory is finally over.

The Rutlanders - who last won at the end of August - triumphed 3-0 in Saturday’s crucial clash at home to S&L Corby, the side they beat in their last victorious outing.

Michael Nelson set Ryan Hunnings’ side on the road to victory with the opening goal two minutes before the break.

Nelson then doubled Oakham’s advantage on the hour mark before Scott Waumsley sealed the success - and the first of Hunnings’ reign which had started at the beginning of November - with 15 minutes remaining.

The victory moved Oakham off the foot of the Division One table and back above S&L after they had three points deduced by the league for registration irregularities in the home match with Lutterworth Athletic on Saturday, February 24.

Oakham will now be aiming to make it back-to-back league victories for the first time this season when they host Burton Park Wanderers on Wednesday night.

Bourne Town shared the spoils in a home Division One draw with Huntingdon after Zak Munton’s equaliser earned the Wakes a point.

Deeping Rangers returned to winning ways in the Premier Division with a 3-1 away success at Kirby Muxloe thanks to goals from Scott Mooney (2) and Scott Coupland.

The victory moved Deeping into fourth place and keeps them nine points behind table-topping Yaxley with four games in hand.

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Basford 3 Romulus 0, Bedworth 2 Chasetown 0, Corby 0 Gresley 2, Frickley 5 Lincoln 3, Loughborough Dynamo 1 Stocksbridge Park Steels 2, Newcastle 1 Alvechurch 1, Spalding 1 Belper 1, Stamford 1 Leek 0.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Boston 2 Eynesbury 0, Harborough 1 Yaxley 2, Kirby Muxloe 1 Deeping 3, ON Chenecks 2 Desborough 3, Peterborough Northern Star 1 Cogenhoe 2, Wellingborough 3 Daventry 1, Whitworth 2 St Andrews 3, Wisbech 6 Leicester Nirvana 3.

Division One: Bourne 1 Huntingdon 1, Harrowby 1 Potton 3, Lutterworth Athletic 2 Buckingham 2, Oakham 3 Stewarts & Lloyds 0, Olney 1 Bugbrooke St Michaels 1, Thrapston 4 Long Buckby 0.

Reserve Division: Bugbrooke St Michaels 2 Oadby 4, Cogenhoe 0 Harborough 2, Newport Pagnell 3 ON Chenecks 0, Potton 0 Rothwell Corinthians 2, Yaxley 2 Whitworth 0.

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Res 0 Netherton 5, Langtoft 0 Sutton Bridge 2, Sawtry 1 Leverington Sports 2, Whittlesey 2 Moulton Harrox 1.

Division One: Moulton Harrox Res 1 Oundle 0, Stamford Belvedere 1 Tydd St Mary 3, Wittering Harriers 1 Long Sutton 0.

Division Two: FC Peterborough 1 Rippingale & Folkingham 1, Spalding Town 3 Whittlesey Res 1, Spalding Res 0 FC Parson Drove 7, Stamford Lions Res 11 Langtoft Res 1, Stilton 3 Netherton A 0.

Division Three: Oundle Res 4 Stamford Belvedere Res 4, Riverside 0 Whittlesey A 8, Uppingham Res 3 Farcet 2.

Division Four: Netheron B 3 Parkside 6, Ramsey Res 2 Holbeach A 1, Tydd St Mary Res 0 Huntingdon Rovers 3, Whittlesey B 3 FC Peterborough Res 1

League Shield semi-final: AFC Orton 1 Stamford Lions A 4 (Stamford Lions A to play Eunice Huntingdon).

PFA Minor Cup Semi-finals: Eunice Huntingdon 2 Glinton & Northborough Res 2 (4-2 pens), Orton Rangers 1 Peterborough NECI 0.