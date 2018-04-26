Wakes are urged to enjoy their home comforts

Joint Bourne manager Jimmy McDonnell wants his side to make the most of their home comforts in their final league match of the season at the

Abbey Lawn on Saturday.

The Wakes host Rushden & Higham at the weekend looking to avenge a 4-2 away defeat against the Cudge Lankies on Wednesday night.

And McDonnell wants his charges to make the most of the day at their Abbey Lawn base where they have lost just three times in 18 league games this season.

McDonnell said: “Most of all I want the players to enjoy it on Saturday.

“We’ve done the heavy stuff throughout the season to work on the fitness so I want the players to go out and play with a smile on their faces.

“They’ve been a great group this season. They have represented the club and the town brilliantly.”

Bourne go into the match having won just two of their last six United Counties League Division One games.

The dip in form has hampered hopes of their management team’s target of gaining a top five finish this season.

McDonnell added: “I’m happy with how the season has gone.

“But I don’t want us to throw away all our good work now.

“We need to keep going and see what happens.

“We might have put too much pressure on the players by saying we wanted to finish in the top five so it’s important we get back to enjoying the football again.

“We have moved forward as a club this year and we need to keep moving forward because we are now an attractive proposition for players.

“Hopefully having a home game on Saturday will kick us back into gear and then we’ve got a local derby with Blackstones on Wednesday.

“We have had fantastic support from the people of Bourne this season which has been great to see.

“It’s a real family club and there will hopefully be an involvement from the junior sides on Saturday so it should be a great day.”