Wakes bosses want the same again in second half of the season

Joint Bourne boss Jimmy McDonnell wants more of the same from the Wakes as they enter the second half of the United Counties League Division One season.

McDonnell and co-boss Phil Gadsby have been pleased with Bourne’s progress in their inaugural season as a joint management team.

The Wakes are well placed to challenge for a decent league finish and have also claimed two Premier Division scalps during this season’s FA Vase and Lincolnshire Senior Trophy runs.

They return to league action on Saturday with a trip to face Melton Town following an enforced two-week break after matches against Irchester and Burton Park fell victim to the inclement weather.

McDonnell said: “The lads have been fantastic and we’re very pleased with how things have gone.

“It was difficult at the very beginning for the players when we decided to rotate them around for games.

“But they have all bought into it because it has involved everyone and, apart from the two bad injuries to Dan Flood and Aaron Jesson, we haven’t had many knocks.

“If lads have turned up with a tight hamstring then we’ve been in a position where we didn’t have to risk them and they have reaped the benefit.

“We have brought in a bit of experience to go with the young lads and we’re not a million miles away.

“The crowds are good, the chairman is happy and the lads have performed so everything is good.

“We might get found out one day but, if the second half of the season is the same as the first, then we’ll be happy.”

Saturday’s match is followed by a derby duel with Blackstones at the Abbey Lawn on Boxing Day (1pm).

Stones go into the clash in a rich vein of goalscoring form and have several former Wakes players in their ranks, including goalkeeper Aaron Bellairs who spent a number of seasons at the Abbey Lawn, while joint Bourne boss Gadsby is a former manager of the Lincoln Road club.

McDonnell added: “Blackstones are going well and it will be good to come up against some of the lads who have ties with Bourne.

“Aaron’s a good lad and a good keeper and Blackstones is a club that I’ve got a lot of time for.

“They are a similar club to ourselves who have people who have been involved for years. We both want the same things – and that’s to do the best for your club.”