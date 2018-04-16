Prestigious national cup clashes at the Zeeco Stadium

Have your say

Stamford AFC are hosting two prestigious national cup semi-finals on Saturday.

England Deaf Football are staging two of their League Championship semi-finals at the Zeeco Stadium.

Doncaster take on St John’s in the opening match at 11.30am with Fulham then playing Sunderland in a contest which gets underway at 2.30pm.

Daniels director Guy Walton commented: “We have worked with the deaf national league to host both matches and we are proud our magnificent facilities can host fixtures of such importance.

“We have organised several local young referees to help officiate the games under the guidance of a deaf referee who will travel to lead the team of four.

“We are expecting healthy support from the four teams, three associated to professional clubs and St Johns of London who were formed in 1913.”

Admission costs £2 and any enquiries regarding the fixtures, opportunity to sponsor the event or wishing to attend and watch please contact Guy.walton@stamfordafc.net