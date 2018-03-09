Rangers are ready to go at full throttle in clash with title rivals

Deeping Rangers boss Michael Goode wants his side to go out and play at full throttle when they go head-to-head with title challengers Yaxley on Friday night.

Rangers are unbeaten in 17 home league games going back just over a year, but that record will be put to the test by United Counties League Premier Division leaders Yaxley who are currently six points ahead of the Clarets who have four games in hand.

The match at the Haydon Whitham Stadium has been brought forward 24 hours in a bid to attract a bumper crowd for what promises to be a cracking clash.

Boss Goode said: “It’s going to be a good game because both teams are in good form.

“I think Yaxley need to come out and try to beat us with only eight games left.

“That probably suits us if we have space to play the right way. When teams are trying

not to lose and they ‘park the bus’, we have come unstuck at times.

“We are back home and we’ll play our normal game of keeping it tight at the back and pushing the ball forward.

“We try to win every game – we don’t go out for a draw.

“We haven’t found many problems at home but there is a feeling of resilience around this squad after the performance at St Andrews last time.

“We had planned to train last Thursday and Saturday but we’ll do our best this week to prepare. We will be ready to go out full throttle and hopefully we will get a good crowd here.”

Scott Mooney and Scott Coupland both scored inside the opening 11 minutes when Deeping won 3-1 at Yaxley in August.

Coupland converted a second-half penalty after Phil Stebbing pulled one back.

Deeping are unbeaten in nine games since Christmas, picking up 23 points. Their home match with ON Chenecks last weekend was postponed due to the wintry weather.

Captain David Burton-Jones has completed a suspension and left-back Tom Smith will also return to the squad.

Louis Hamilton serves the final match of his three-game ban.