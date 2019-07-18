Ellen Fordham secured a superb second place finish for Bourne Wheelers in a race at Lincoln on Sunday.

Fordam finished runner-up with an exceptional display in the Under 16 girls race on the Yarborough Leisure Centre's crit circuit.

The Wheelers switched their 10-mile club championship race to the Greatford circuit due to roadworks on the planned Aslackby route.

Martin Rolbin (13896753)

Winning in a time of 22 minutes 15 seconds, Tom Comben took the 2019 title and was followed in by local professional cyclist Tim James who races for the Holdsworth team, riding a road bike to finish in 24 minutes exactly.

Third place and the junior championship crown went to Dan Galpin in 24mins 01secs. Also racing for Bourne were Ashley Hill, Cliff Hilless, Tony Gilbert, Vince Shreeve, Gareth Richards, Martin Rolbin, Wayne Hill and Stuart Handley who all had good rides.

Several of the Bourne Wheelers race team headed to Sleaford on Sunday to compete in the Nev Crane 25-mile time trial.

Everyone rode exceptionally well with Chris Kettle 10th in 57mins 35secs, Ashley Hill 17th in a personal best of 1hr 50 secs, Tony Gilbert 21st in 1hr 2mins 18secs, Vince Shreeve 25th 1hr 3mins and 52 secs (pb) and Wayne Hill 43rd in 1hr 11mins 12secs (pb).

Chris Kettle (13896748)

Tim Lister headed to the Lake District and raced a 100 mile time trial on the A66 between Keswick and Cockermouth.

Although flat for the Lake District, the circuit passed along the beautiful lakeside of Derwent Water and then quickly became quite hilly and very exposed to the Cumbrian winds.

Finishing in 10th place in a time of 3hrs 58mins and 2secs with a moving speed of 25.3mph, Lister set a new Bourne Wheelers 100-mile time trial record which was held since 2005.

Mountain biker Domenic Hirst has been riding in the famous Mega Avalanche downhill race in the Alps.

Riders headed down a glacier and then all crashed towards the bottom, but fortunately Dom made it through and is racing in the final.