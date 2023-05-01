A course record set by Stamford athlete Aaron Scott still stands - but a strong performance in Langtoft had set it wobbling.

Joe Wilkinson took first place at the Langtoft 10k yesterday (Sunday, April 30) in a time of 31:18.

It was not quite enough to bring down Scott’s 30:57 record, set in 2019 after the previous fastest time had stood for 25 years.

The 10k course runs through Greatford, Barholm and Stowe

Wilkinson, from Bingley Harriers, was ahead of Scott Cameron (33:44) and third-placed Thomas Preston (34:29) who was also the first Langtoft resident to cross the line.

Stamford Striders were well-represented, with 32 runners in the field. First home for the club was Mark Popple in 36:30, taking seventh place.

James Didsbury followed in 38:27 and was placed 15th, with Sam Barrett next to finish, having warmed up by running from Stamford to Langtoft.

Runners from Bourne

First woman home was Chloe Tyler from Peterborough and Nene Valley Athletics Club in 39:00.

Stamford Striders’ first lady was Katie Arnold in 43:40, followed by Suzanne Moon in 43:58, and Sarah Arthur in 44:38. All three were in the top ten women.

Frontrunners for Bourne Town Harriers were Mark Botteley (40:26), Tom Bellis (41:40) and Neil King (42:50).

Helpston Harriers were represented by Nathanael Freeman (fifth place, 35:40) and Steven Robinson (38:55).

Yaxley Runners brought along a few chickens

Full results from the Langtoft 10k:

Position First name Last name Club (if applicable) Time

1 Joe Wilkinson Bingley Harriers & AC 00:31:18

2 Scott Cameron 00:33:44

3 Thomas Preston 00:34:29

4 Simon Fell Peterborough & Nene Valley AC 00:34:47

5 Nathanael Freeman Helpston Harriers AC 00:35:40

6 Jack Green Werrington Joggers 00:36:16

7 Mark Popple Stamford Striders 00:36:30

8 Josh Evans Bedford Harriers AC 00:36:45

9 Dave Greenwood Holme Pierrepont RC 00:36:52

10 Archie Faulder 00:37:33

Stamford Strider Charlie Noble

11 Miguel Cann 00:37:35

12 Dan Vajzovic 00:37:53

13 Peter Bonner Grantham Running Club 00:38:11

14 Mark Allum Lonely Goat RC 00:38:22

15 James Didsbury Stamford Striders 00:38:27

16 Keaton Neacy Peterborough & Nene Valley AC 00:38:35

17 Chris Emmerson Langtoft trail club 00:38:51

18 steven robinson Helpston Harriers AC 00:38:55

19 Wayne Bradley 00:38:56

Magnus Windsor, running for Stamford

20 Andrew Preston Peterborough & Nene Valley AC / Langtoft Trail Club 00:38:58

21 Chloe Tyler Peterborough & Nene Valley AC 00:39:00

22 David Neal Peterborough & Nene Valley AC 00:39:02

23 Sam Barrett Stamford Striders 00:39:28

24 Michael Branston Yaxley Runners & Joggers 00:39:42

25 Marcus Brown Stamford Striders 00:39:48

26 Clive Wintrip 00:39:48

27 Andy Hauton Nettleham Trotters Running Group 00:39:56

28 Jordan Rawlins Birtley AC 00:40:02

29 Mark Botteley Bourne Town Harriers 00:40:26

30 Neil Lakin Stamford Striders 00:40:41

Stamford Striders Neil Lakin and David Babbs

31 Steven Bannister 00:40:53

32 Sarah Caskey Peterborough & Nene Valley AC 00:41:02

33 Chris Rawson Hinckley Running Club 00:41:06

34 Robin Atter Grantham Running Club 00:41:18

35 Sam Dodwell 00:41:19

36 Daniel Holland Yaxley Runners & Joggers 00:41:22

37 Oliver Crouch 00:41:24

38 Matthew Bellis 00:41:27

39 Graham Chapman Ely Runners 00:41:33

40 Josie Knight Peterborough & Nene Valley AC 00:41:39

Stamford Striders at the Langtoft 10k. Photo: Stuart Hodgkinson

41 Tom Bellis Bourne Town Harriers 00:41:40

42 Daniel Pearce Grantham Running Club 00:41:40

43 Mark Dujon 00:41:49

44 Jim Clarke Bournville Harriers 00:41:54

45 Andy Thompson Lonely Goat RC 00:41:54

46 Simon King 00:42:19

47 Alan Carley Grantham Running Club 00:42:27

48 David Babbs Stamford Striders 00:42:28

49 Kayleigh Draper Yaxley Runners & Joggers 00:42:41

David Ogg representing Stamford Striders

50 Stuart Hill 00:42:49

51 Hugh Burton Yaxley Runners & Joggers 00:42:49

52 Neil King Bourne Town Harriers 00:42:50

53 Olivia Walker Peterborough & Nene Valley AC 00:42:51

54 James Kettle 00:42:55

55 Martin Randall 00:42:58

56 Stefan Latter Grantham Running Club 00:43:06

57 Andrew Larham March AC 00:43:19

58 Sam Lines 00:43:20

59 Miguel Nunes Eye Community Runners 00:43:26

Runners head away from the start line

60 Rebecca Lee Peterborough & Nene Valley AC 00:43:27

61 Ed Fancourt Stamford Striders 00:43:31

62 Ben Milner 00:43:34

63 Katie Arnold Stamford Striders 00:43:40

64 Kelly Maddy Thorney Running Club 00:43:45

65 Robert Howbrook Grantham Running Club 00:43:56

66 Graham Topham 00:43:57

67 Suzanne Moon Stamford Striders 00:43:58

68 Mark Sheldon Ramsey Road Runners 00:44:14

69 Michael O'Connell Stamford Striders 00:44:15

The 10k run starts in West End, Langtoft

70 Phil Neacy Thorney Running Club 00:44:23

71 Sarah Arthur Stamford Striders 00:44:38

72 Penny Hodges Grantham Running Club 00:44:41

73 Tony Johnson Grantham Running Club 00:44:46

74 Jeremy Green Werrington Joggers 00:44:55

75 Joseph Moisey 00:44:59

76 Chris Gold 00:45:00

77 David Marples 00:45:01

78 Helen Joyce Yaxley Runners & Joggers 00:45:02

79 Paul Davis Grantham Running Club 00:45:21

80 James John Grant 00:45:21

81 Lee Fialkowski 00:45:23

82 Martin Candish Stamford Striders 00:45:24

83 Alison Staines Peterborough & Nene Valley AC 00:45:24

84 Jonny Frawley Skegness Coasters 00:45:38

85 Dave Keene 00:45:40

86 Rachel Hamilton 00:45:47

87 Nicola Ruston-Litchfield Grantham Running Club 00:45:48

88 David john corcoran Halmer Harriers 00:45:49

89 Tony Comber Stamford Striders 00:46:13

90 Brian Stevens 00:46:24

91 Anthony Sharp Stamford Striders 00:46:30

92 Lee Wigginton 00:46:33

93 Cerys Bithell Newmarket Joggers 00:46:36

94 Sion Williams 00:46:37

95 Andrew Ferguson 00:46:50

96 William Elliott Yaxley Runners & Joggers 00:47:15

97 Eleanor Bithell Newmarket Joggers 00:47:22

98 Andrew Johnson Lonely Goat RC 00:47:29

99 Katy Chan Holme Pierrepont RC 00:47:31

100 Ross Clubb Bushfield Joggers 00:47:33

101 Claire Piercy Yaxley Runners & Joggers 00:47:35

102 Andy Short Eye Community Runners 00:47:36

103 Erin Cox Peterborough & Nene Valley AC 00:47:41

104 Richard Mardling Stamford Striders 00:47:43

105 Robin Barnatt 00:47:44

106 LAURA BAILEY Stamford Striders 00:47:45

107 Roy Young Eye Community Runners 00:47:55

108 Ben Mason Grantham Running Club 00:47:59

109 Steve Knight Stamford Striders 00:48:03

110 Stuart Burgess 00:48:07

111 Robert Ebbage 00:48:11

112 Kyle James 00:48:15

113 Stuart Reader Grantham Running Club 00:48:21

114 Cheryl Allibone Stamford Striders 00:48:34

115 Abid Sayeed Eye Community Runners 00:48:44

116 Mark Ilsley No running club. 00:48:55

117 Carolyn Sayers Rutland Running & Triathlon Club 00:48:59

118 Robert Mcardle Grantham Running Club 00:49:06

119 Lynsey Harvey 00:49:08

120 Hayden Grooby 00:49:10

121 Rob Jones 00:49:11

122 Caroline Davis Grantham Running Club 00:49:17

123 Allan Nickson Lonely Goat RC 00:49:27

124 Simon Allsopp Grantham Running Club 00:49:27

125 Scott Miller Werrington Joggers 00:49:36

126 Steve Lamb 00:49:45

127 Paul Kelly Grantham Running Club 00:49:51

128 Gareth Smith 00:50:06

129 Jono Greenwood 00:50:16

130 Hilary Cox 00:50:20

131 George Wallis 00:50:23

132 Gillian Pryor Bourne Town Harriers 00:50:26

133 Ben Jackson Yaxley Runners & Joggers 00:50:27

134 Laura Kettle Belvoir Triathlon Club 00:50:27

135 Sue Harlow Yaxley Runners & Joggers 00:50:44

136 Steve Clarke Eye Community Runners 00:50:45

137 RACHEL KEMP East Hull Harriers & AC 00:50:47

138 Simon Carr Stamford Striders 00:51:00

139 Jim Sands Bourne Town Harriers 00:51:12

140 Paul Kedge 00:51:17

141 Naomi Jepson-Rivers Grantham Running Club 00:51:19

142 louise southgate Lincs Ladies 00:51:23

143 Chris Maddy Thorney Running Club 00:51:23

144 Duncan Virtue 00:51:29

145 Nicole Coughlin Three Counties Running Club 00:51:30

146 Martin Rodell Grantham Running Club 00:51:33

147 Matthew Thompson Eye Community Runners 00:51:40

148 Lee Sutton 00:51:40

149 Paula Short Stamford Striders 00:51:45

150 Lesley Beckingham Stamford Striders 00:51:45

151 Peter Ridley Eye Community Runners 00:51:46

152 Duncan Milner 00:51:49

153 Ross Baxter Werrington Joggers 00:52:06

154 Barrie Barrett Bushfield Joggers 00:52:11

155 Rob Glover Stamford Striders 00:52:15

156 Caroline Chan Werrington Joggers 00:52:38

157 Simon Ash 00:52:55

158 Richard Litchfield Grantham Running Club 00:53:00

159 John Airey Eye Community Runners 00:53:03

160 Tommy Napier Grantham Running Club 00:53:03

161 Emily Davies 00:53:06

162 Gavin Hynes 00:53:06

163 Paul Jepson Grantham Running Club 00:53:15

164 Wayne Baxter Grantham Running Club 00:53:29

165 Marjorie Spendlow Grantham Running Club 00:53:32

166 Katy Edwards Hyde Village Striders 00:53:38

167 Al Raspin Hyde Village Striders 00:53:38

168 Magnus Windsor Stamford Striders 00:53:40

169 Zoe Wragg Grantham Running Club 00:53:41

170 Ellen Burnett 00:53:41

171 Amy Hodgson Stamford Striders 00:53:55

172 Daniel Richardson 00:53:56

173 chris smith Grantham Running Club 00:54:00

174 Sinead McDonnell Grantham Running Club 00:54:13

175 richard urquhart Grantham Running Club 00:54:15

176 Janine Buck Stamford Striders 00:54:34

177 Rachel Blackwell 00:54:40

178 Samantha Reeve 00:54:59

179 Holly Wragg Grantham Running Club 00:55:02

180 Keith Stanley Eye Community Runners 00:55:05

181 Danielle Mills Bushfield Joggers 00:55:09

182 Zane Wojtowicz Grantham Running Club 00:55:14

183 Sophie Wilson False 00:55:17

184 Julie Wright Eye Community Runners 00:55:20

185 Paul McCarthy Yaxley Runners & Joggers 00:55:20

186 Robert Coles Yaxley Runners & Joggers 00:55:21

187 Matthew Worthington 00:55:35

188 Heather Buttery 00:55:41

189 Emma Duncan Grantham Running Club 00:55:43

190 David Ogg Stamford Striders 00:55:49

191 Lee Jones Yaxley Runners & Joggers 00:55:51

192 Paul Platten Werrington Joggers 00:55:57

193 Daniel Witherington Yaxley Runners 00:56:05

194 Gemma Toogood Yaxley Runners and Joggers 00:56:05

195 Jim Fell Werrington Joggers 00:56:11

196 Abbie Purslow 00:56:18

197 Chris Lockett Stamford Striders 00:56:47

198 Rebecca Ella Eye Community Runners 00:56:50

199 Martin Carter Grantham Running Club 00:56:57

200 Luke McHale 00:56:58

201 Cara Richardson 00:57:01

202 Laura Pigott Grantham Running Club 00:57:15

203 Nick Hornsby 00:57:19

204 Paivi Maaranen 00:57:22

205 Emma Burgess 00:57:33

206 Stuart Barnes Eye Community Runners 00:57:59

207 Victoria Bolderson Eye Community Runners 00:58:01

208 Stan Wojtala 00:58:07

209 Sally Ordish 00:58:21

210 Richard Ordish 00:58:22

211 Claire Curt Werrington Joggers 00:58:26

212 Martin Thirtle 00:58:27

213 Julie Houghton 00:58:42

214 Paula Partington 00:58:42

215 Geoff Howes Thorney Running Club 00:58:49

216 Kate Marshall Grantham Running Club 00:58:59

217 Andrew Tiplady 00:59:02

218 Dorota Stanczak 00:59:03

219 Anne Parr 00:59:24

220 Morna Jackson 00:59:28

221 Charlotte Walton Stamford Striders 00:59:53

222 Chris Parker Sleaford Striders AC 00:59:58

223 Penelope Gearing 01:00:27

224 Andy Hallam Werrington Joggers 01:00:31

225 Karl Cunningham 01:00:40

226 Emma Wiles Werrington Joggers 01:00:46

227 Thomas Guest 01:00:50

228 Heather Hayes-Bowlzer 01:00:56

229 Kerry Poberezniuk 01:01:05

230 Paul Didsbury 01:01:12

231 Megan Mayoh 01:01:16

232 Bernadette Fitzharris Eye Community Runners 01:01:27

233 Mark Simpson 01:02:01

234 Abigail Stephens 01:02:02

235 Charlie Noble Stamford Striders 01:02:03

236 clare smith Grantham Running Club 01:02:25

237 Angela Barnatt Werrington Joggers 01:02:41

238 Michael Gibson Bernard Saveloy Running Group 01:02:53

239 Hon-Wai Pang Yaxley Runners & Joggers 01:03:01

240 Connor Barnes 01:03:28

241 Robert May 01:03:33

242 Stephen Simons Eye Community Runners 01:03:37

243 Liz Jones Yaxley Runners & Joggers 01:03:55

244 Bernice Down 01:03:57

245 Emily Player 01:04:01

246 Annalie Grooby 01:04:02

247 Amanda Teesdale Boston Community Runners 01:04:05

248 Carole Sands 01:04:10

249 Ryan Mayoh 01:04:14

250 Robert Tomlinson 01:04:18

251 Danielle Randall Eye Community Runners 01:04:40

252 Anne Platt 01:05:03

253 Jody Matthews 01:05:04

254 Judi Allsopp Grantham Running Club 01:05:11

255 Emma Hopkinson Grantham Running Club 01:05:14

256 Jonathan Ramm Wittering Warriors 01:05:28

257 Zane Rulle 01:05:33

258 Wendy Fraser Grantham Running Club 01:05:41

259 Kevin Benton 01:05:41

260 Kevin Hartley 01:05:56

261 Rosie Rawson 01:06:02

262 Shona Elkin Werrington Joggers 01:06:23

263 Jenny Marples Stamford Striders 01:06:43

264 Linda Brown Stamford Striders 01:07:08

265 Mark Philby 01:08:11

266 Hannah Gold 01:08:22

267 Caroline Killaheene 01:08:41

268 Christine Sawyer Grantham Running Club 01:08:55

269 Tony Davies 01:09:01

270 Morgan Aldridge 01:09:44

271 Gillian Shawley 01:10:06

272 Rob Spencer 01:10:14

273 ian bridges 01:10:16

274 Geoff Burgoin 01:10:28

275 Darren Sysum 01:10:36

276 Lucy Cooker 01:10:58

277 Yvonne Buckley Grantham Running Club 01:12:23

278 Angie Gill Lonely Goat RC 01:13:45

279 Alan Gray Stamford Striders 01:14:41

280 Jan Millar Eye Community Runners 01:15:08

281 Brendon Buckley Grantham Running Club 01:15:15

282 Rachel Lear 01:16:40

283 Mala Sun 01:17:22

284 Nina Wright Yaxley Runners & Joggers 01:17:25

285 Karen Freeman Yaxley Runners & Joggers 01:17:25

286 Emily Hawke Yaxley Runners & Joggers 01:17:26

287 Steve Joy Yaxley Runners & Joggers 01:17:27

288 Denise Fässler Werrington Joggers 01:21:25

289 Carol Cook Werrington Joggers 01:23:13

290 Joanne Platten Werrington Joggers 01:23:13