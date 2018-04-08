Marathon effort as Striders tackle Brighton bonanza

Stamford Striders are taking advantage of having club places at the Brighton Marathon on April 15 this year.

Running for the club are Chris Deadman and Martin Candish while Fiona Stevenson is competing for The Alzheimer’s Society, Julie Parker and husband Steve for the Huntington Disease Association and Doreen Spikings is running for Breast Cancer Now.

Following her mother’s diagnosis with Alzheimer’s, Fiona has run the Valentine’s 30k in February, the Milton Keynes Half Marathon in March, and following Brighton on April 15, aims to attempt the London Marathon in 2019.

Viv Middlebrook and Morag Roberts ran the first ever ‘Big Half’ marathon. This follows half of the London Marathon course, but in reverse.

Viv finished in 1hr 44mins for 29th place in her age category while Morag, who is 74 years old, had a superb run, finishing third in her age group and with a personal best of 2hrs 27mins.

The London Landmarks Half saw Clare Morley achieve a personal best of 2hrs 01mins while Helen Walne ran her first ever half marathon in 2hrs 14mins.

Helen joined Striders through the 10-week beginners course in May last year. This year’s free course starts on Tuesday, May 8, at Borderville from 7-8pm.

Sarah Sharp won her age category (Female Vet 40) at the new Oundle 20 race while James Skinner from Stamford, who runs for Peterborough Athletics Club, won the Male Vet 40 category.

The road race headed north through Fotheringay, Nassington, Yarwell and King’s Cliffe, before coming looping back via Apethorpe and Woodnewton.