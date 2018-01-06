Adams beaten in World Championships after titanic tussle

Market Deeping darts ace Martin Adams bowed out of the BDO World Darts Championship on Saturday after losing a sudden death thriller to number two seed Mark McGeeney,

The three-time champion was appearing in his 25th consecutive year at the Lakeside Country Club and gave the second seed an almighty scare despite being the underdog.

Adams, who last lifted the trophy during the height of his powers in 2011, struggled to hit a double in an opening set that he lost 3-0 but he came storming back with two 15-darters in the second set to restore parity.

BDO number one McGeeney produced a classy 103 checkout as he romped through the third set 3-0 only to be immediately pegged back as Wolfie enjoyed a whitewash set of his own.

A titanic deciding set, in which either player had to win by two clear legs, followed with McGeeney missing the first match dart on double 13 in the sixth leg.

Neither player was able to create another winning chance before Adams checked out from 76 to force a sudden death leg at 5-5.

Wolfie earned the right to throw first by hitting the bull but successive visits of 41, 45 and 28 effectively gave the advantage to McGeeney, who landed two ton-plus scores on his way to taking out double tops for a place in the second round.

