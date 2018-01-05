Adams opens up the World Championship

Have your say

Market Deeping darts legend Martin Adams gets the BDO World Championship underway on Saturday afternoon in his 25th consecutive appearance at the event.

Adams, who won the title in 2007, 2010 and 2011, faces a tough opening test against the number two ranked Mark McGeeney,

The last time McGeeney and Adams met was at the Belgium Open in August and ‘Wolfie’ went down to a 4-0 defeat.

Adams feels that, because of health problems, his form has been ‘up and down’ over the last 12 months.

Though given the all-clear from prostate cancer, Adams has had joint pain and foot problems.

He said: “I’ve still got the game and I’m still enjoying it, which is the main thing.

“Mark is the number two seed and that means the pressure is on him. Let him worry about the match. I’m not.

“To win the title again in my 25th year would be immense. That would equal winning the first one.

“I’m not bothered about being seeded or not. I just want to go there and enjoy it.”