Away points vital despite first defeat of campaign

Despite suffering their first defeat of the season in their defence of the Lincs League Division One title, Stamford A captured six vital points at old rivals Spalding with three winning rinks.

“To my knowledge we have never in the club’s history won on this surface, indeed we lost on all rinks last season – so six points is definitely progress in our chase to retain the title,” said captain Bob Warters after a 95-92 defeat.

Stamford got off to a flying start to lead narrowly after five and 10 ends before Spalding, with some aggressive play from their younger players, got back on terms and held a 10-shot advantage with only a handful of ends to play.

A late rally, however, by the rinks of Martyn Dolby, Paul Bailey – for whom Wayne Aspinall was outstanding – and Peter Edwards, grabbed vital shots to close the gap but it proved just too little too late.

The match proved a tough baptism in the county league for James Harford, whose rink were unable to hold on to an early 8-1 advantage against a skip in scintillating form and conceded 17 shots in the last eight ends.

Top rink prize went to the quartet of Alan Romaine, Alan Barnes, John Holroyd and Warters who claimed 13 shots without reply early on before adding three four counts and a five to run out 34-12 winners.

The next match is at home to Scunthorpe on January 7,

Result (Stamford names only): Lincs League Division One: Spalding 95 (12 pts) Stamford A 92 (6). S Harris, M Humphreys, J Earl, M Dolby won 17-13; A Romaine, A Barnes, J Holroyd, B Warters won 34-12; R Allam, W Aspinall, A Warrington, P Bailey won 17-14; D Hudson, C Watson, D Want, P Edwards lost 12-24; P Dalliday, M Ramsden, N Wright, J Harford lost 32-12.

While the A team were coming to terms with the Spalding carpet, Stamford B had little trouble mastering their own surface. And Horncastle took the brunt of it leaving empty handed from the 18 points at stake.

The 117-49 scoreline reflected Stamford’s late dominance though they will be wary of the return fixture in February on a slower surface on which the locals are particularly adept.

The teams were evenly matched in the early stages, indeed after 12 ends the Stamford rinks skipped by Mick Owens and Pete Linnell trailed and Richard Martin led by one.

However, the visitors fell away in the closing ends as Owens picked up 16 shots, Linnell recorded eight in five and Martin claimed the rink honours with 14 shots in six ends, winning 29-13.

Result (Stamford names only): Lincs Men’s League Division Two: Stamford B 117 (18 pts) Horncastle 49. D Howarth, D Veasey, P Banks, Richard Martin won 29-13; K Rawlins, D Edwards, T Mackie, D King won 18-9; T Barwell, K Rippin, M Hebden, T Christie won 24-9; C Ballard, R Graham, D Heffernan, M Owens won 27-19; D Middleton, J Hebden, M Hewitt, P Linnell won 19-17.

NO JOY FOR OVER 60s DOUBLE RINK

Stamford’s hopes of having representation in the next round of the national Over 60s Double Rink - they reached the inter Area final last year - were dashed by Sleaford A who won both home and away for a 44-34 aggregate.

After a delayed start at Sleaford when Stamford A skip Roger Martin suffered a frightening tyre blow-out on his way to the match, Sleaford took an early overall advantage leading 18-8 on completion of the first five ends.

Stamford’s away side, however, staged a fightback and from 0-11 down levelled the scores at 16 apiece (12 ends) with a hat-trick for four-counts but couldn’t quite maintain their momentum and eventually lost 18-25.

At Stamford, Martyn Dolby’s rink were frustrated by veteran Gerald Pask’s quartet, losing 16-19. Sleaford A will play Sleaford B (winners over Spalding) in the next round.

Results: Over 60s Double Rink: Stamford A 34 Sleaford A 44 ( Stamford names only) Home - D Hudson, D Want, P Edwards, M Dolby lost 16-19; away - R Allam, D King, B Warters, Roger Martin lost 18-25.

After more than 40 years attached to Ketton Bowls Club, stalwarts Peter and Glenys Edwards have decided to retire from the outdoor game.

The couple, who have held various posts within the club, including team captains, will still play at Stamford Indoor Bowls Club and plan to devote more time to travel.

With this mind they were awarded travel tokens by grateful members at the club’s presentation luncheon attended by more than 50 members and guests at the new community centre.

“We will miss the outdoor game but we will still be part of Ketton as social members and still be able to represent the club in Federation indoor competitions,” said Peter who has captained the club A team to Stamford and Peterborough League titles.

Glenys, a former Northants Federation president, has been club secretary for many years. She will be succeeded by Phil Hoare.

Retiring Pauline Jones was also recognised for her services to the club while Ron Tilley was appointed club president in succession to Peter Edwards.

Mick Humphreys, Cliff Watson (both Stamford IBC) and Brian Bassam won the Peterborough Open Triples tournament, beating home players Terry Corney, Terry English and Jeff Pitt in a three-end tie-break after both trios had won their sections with identical points and shots difference.

Stephen Harris has reached the Area 5 semi-final of the EIBA Under 25 singles.

He beat Jake Meakins (Grantham) in straight sets and now host’s Spalding’s Ben Wilson for a place in the area final against either Ethan Giblett (Melton) or Liam English (Charnwood) early in January.

Stamford mixed team entertain Louth on Saturday (1.10pm), looking for their first win in defence of their Lincolnshire First Division title.

On Sunday, Northants Federation’s Derbyshire Trophy A team host Hunts at Stamford IBC (10am), aiming to consolidate their earlier victory against Northants B.

During the recent Singles Circuit tournament at Stamford, organiser Mike Ramsden ran a pop quiz for charity.

He wishes to advise that it was won by Empingham bowlers Rosemary Smith, Malcolm Mann & David Laughton.

The £62 raised was split between Breast Cancer Care and the Inner Wheel of Rutland. Lincolnshire Air Ambulance benefitted from a ‘name the player’ quiz.