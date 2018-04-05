Champions celebrate success at Rutland Water

The winter competitions at Rutland Water Golf Club drew to a close over the Easter period, with a number of champions celebrating glory.

First up was the conclusion of the Seniors Winter League with the aptly named Robin Old claiming a hard-fought victory with an excellent total of 187 points over the five events.

Three points back in second place was Russell Blandford with a tidy 184 points while third was the early leader Dave Abbott with 179 points.

In the Ladies Winter Eclectic, a tournament where the competitors best score is recorded on each hole over a number of rounds, it was Caroline Butcher who narrowly edged out Marion Clarke.

Caroline posted a magnificent level par 72 gross which was good enough for a one shot victory over Marion with 73. Sue Clark was third with a competitive 76.

In the Nett Division, it was Sue Green who was victorious with a fantastic gross score of 82, resulting in a nett score of 49, just pipping Brenda Blandford by a one shot margin. Jenny Owen was third with a nett score of 52.

Sue, who has only been playing competitively for 18 months, was over the moon with her victory and looks forward to reducing her handicap in the upcoming months.

Finally, the Easter Pairs this year was won by Ronnie Wood and his partner Mick Davis.

Playing in the better ball event over a four-day period, Ronnie and Mick posted a Stableford score of 46 points.

It was double joy for Mick who also finished in second place as well with his other partner, Mike Donaldson, on a different day, also scoring 46 points but just being edged out on countback.

In third place was the pair of Lee Smith and Johnny Growcott with 43 points and back in fourth was the father-and-son combination of Andy and Morgan Cresswell with 42 points.