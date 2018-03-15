Championship cheer for the Whistle Stop

Have your say

Whistle Stop were crowned Stamford Pool League Division Two champions after triumphing in their winner-takes-all showdown with Danish Invader on Wednesday night.

The table-topping Tallington team held a strong advantage over their second-placed hosts going into the crunch clash.

And they got off to a winning start when Rob McArthur defeated Philip Mumby in the opening frame of the night.

The Danish rallied with Tom Ibbetson and Jason Cooper putting the ahead, but the Whistle Stop then reeled off six successive victories to clinch the title.

Dave Brace, Paul Carroll and Nigel Theodore were successful in the singles with John Cartmell and Brace, McArthur and Glynn Smalley and Carroll and Theodore triumphing in the doubles.

Blackstones remain rooted to the foot of the Division Two table after a 6-3 home loss to the Blue Bell.

Dan Ford and Shaun Pearson had put Stones in early control of the contest, but the Blue Bell hit back with six successive victories.

James McDonald, David Cramp, Tyler Sculthorpe and Austin Baker were victorious in the singles with Callum Norris and Charlie Mitchell and McDonald and Cramp claiming doubles delight.

Tom Cunnington and Alex Llewellyn were triumphant for Blackstones in the final doubles duel.

Pyramid Club closed the gap on Division One leaders Hurdler A with a 7-2 away success at fourth-placed Ketton Sports C.

The Bourne team won five of the singles through Richard Lomas-Brown, Adam Gibbs, Dean Cole, Paul Blackbourn and Richard Skellett.

Gary Arbon replied for Ketton who then won the first doubles match courtesy of Roy Chapman and Dave West.

However, Pyramid won the final two doubles matches of the night through Tony Curry and Blackbourn and Lomas-Brown and Gibbs.

Ketton Sports B claimed a victory double after playing two matches in one night with the Prince of Wales B.

They won four of the singles matches in the first encounter through Danny Simms, Steve Owlett, Mat Bird and Alan Markbride.

Joe Hotchkiss replied for the Castor side and then teamed up with Richard Dooley to win the opening doubles match.

Simms and Markbridge then won the crucial doubles match that secured the overall win for Ketton Sports B.

A clean sweep of the doubles then helped Ketton claim a 6-3 victory in the second contest of the evening.

Markbride and Simms, Bird and Michael Jenkins and Owlett were their winners which followed singles success for the latter duo. Dooley, Hotchkiss and Ben Squire took the singles plaudits for Prince of Wales’ points.

STANDINGS

Division One

Hurdler A 14 13 0 1 130

Pyrmaid 15 12 0 3 119

Bourne SC 14 8 0 6 93

Ketton Spts C 16 8 0 8 87

Ketton Spts B 15 7 0 8 82

Jolly Brewer B 13 6 0 7 73

Pear Tree 16 6 0 10 70

Prince of Wales B 14 2 0 12 59

Hurdler B 15 4 0 11 58

Division Two

Whistle Stop 15 13 0 2 138

Danish Invader 14 10 0 4 105

Prince of Wales A 15 8 0 7 92

Jolly Brewer A 13 8 0 5 84

Wicked Witch 15 6 0 9 79

Blue Bell 15 5 0 10 71

Railway 14 4 0 10 58

Blackstones 15 2 0 13 48