Consistency is rewarded as trio triumph with impressive haul

Maurice Egglestone (14), Chris Addy (15) and Simon Richards (14) ran away with the Three-Man competition at Burghley Park on Sunday, leaving 24 other teams in their wake with an impressive score of 111 points.

The aggregate Stableford event, with all players to score on every hole, is always a test of consistency and, with Maurice, Chris and Simon scoring 37, 36 and 38 points respectively, they were always going to be hard to beat.

Running them closest were long-time clubhouse leaders Peter Barnes (10), Dave Gibson (14) and Matt Peyton (15), whose 106 points looked to have been enough until they were outscored by the penultimate group of Mo and Co, the only team to break par on the day.

Claiming third spot were Russell Compton (10), Bob Howe (16) and Tony Grant (17) with 105.

Burghley Park’s Nicky Plumtree (14) and Jane Saggers (22) had a tricky away trip to local rivals Toft for their second round match in the national Daily Mail Foursomes knockout competition.

The grey and misty conditions were challenging, but despite the recent run of wet weather, the greens were good and demanded accurate putting from both sides.

The home pair of Cathy Lee (9) and Lisa Hollingworth (15) made good use of local knowledge, going two up after four holes, but Plumtree and Saggers knuckled down and were back to all square on the par three eighth hole, before claiming the next as well to reach the turn one up.

Pars from the Burghley pair on 10, 11 and 12 saw them stretch their lead to a commanding four up with six to play, but Toft weren’t finished and halved the 13th and 14th before winning the 15th to cut the lead to three with four to play.

The long 16th saw both sides hit great shots, but the Burghley pair stayed calm and secured the half which gave them the match 3&2.

Saggers said: “It was a great match, played in excellent spirit and the Toft girls made us feel very welcome. We look forward to seeing who we get next.”

The Ladies’ Australian Spoons foursomes competition at Burghley on Sunday - a qualifier for the national event - saw 10 teams competing for the honour of representing the club.

Lynn Collen (24) and Helen Cox (17) played steadily to emerge as winners with their 35 points, just ahead of Chris Clarke (28) and Pippa LeSage (27) in second place with 34. Sue Adlam (32) and Anu Kumar (32) took third spot on 32.

With further opportunities to qualify over the next few weeks this looks like becoming an enthralling competition.

Burghley Park’s Seniors have had a busy week, hosting Toft on Friday, before travelling to Spalding on Monday.

The Toft match is always eagerly anticipated, with several of the home side being ex-Toft members, but it nearly didn’t take place as a result of the thick blanket of fog which hung over Burghley in the morning.

Fortunately, it lifted enough to allow play to start, although conditions were a little eerie for much of the time.

Burghley captain George Clayton-Jones led the sides off into the murk and, with virtually no shots being given, the match was a close one, finishing all square.

Burghley then took the initiative with Keith Duff and Jim Clarke taking match two 3&2, and Graham Bedford and Bob Collier winning the third by the same score, before a 3&2 defeat for Brian Plowright and Dave Rae saw the home side’s lead cut to one.

A half for Bill Glencross and Mick Marriott meant that the outcome could still go either way, but captain C-J had cannily packed the bottom end of the team with talent, resulting in the final three matches all going Burghley’s way to secure a good 6-2 win for the home side.

Rob Sorrell and Mike Wright won 5&4, Chris Harrison-Smith and David Lennie won two up, and Bob Emmins and Phil Hunt won 3&2.

Monday saw Burghley’s seniors on the road at Spalding, always a challenging side on their home turf, and from the start it was clear that this was going to be a tough assignment.

George Clayton-Jones and Pete Hickman found themselves on the back foot from the off, going down 5&4 after never being able to get into the match.

Rowland Davies pulled out some of his legendary Welsh wizardry, with partner Maurice Egglestone, to level the fixture with their 4&2 win, but three losses in a row meant that Burghley were up against it.

Terry Lill and Mike Wright went down 4&3, Rob Sorrell and Paul Wilkinson lost 2&1 and Jim Clarke and Dave Rae were on the wrong end of a one down defeat.

With Burghley needing to win the last three matches to secure an honourable draw things looked desperate.

Keith Duff and John Mayman, giving away 14 shots, fought their way back from two down after eight to two up after 12, but were pegged back to all square on the 17th as the opponents’ shots came along at the right time for them.

But an impressive 50-yard chip to two feet on the last by Duff left the home side needing to sink long putts for a half, and neither could quite manage it, giving Mayman and Duff a narrow one up win to keep the overall match alive.

Charles Cade and David Lennie were two up with two to play, but were unable to hang on as determined play from the home pair won them the last two holes to give them the half that ensured Spalding won the day.

Phil Hunt and David Devlin made sure that respectability was maintained, winning their game 2&1 to give Spalding a narrow 4.5-3.5 victory.

Club captain Bob Collier and ladies’ captain Lynda Lancaster organised Burghley Park’s annual charity coffee morning on Wednesday, a combination of golf and indoor sales to raise money for their charity - The On-Course Foundation, which supports the recovery of injured Service personnel and veterans through golf.

The rain did not deter the enthusiasm of the 12 teams of three who ventured out to play in the Rutland Rumble format nine-hole Stableford.

Chris Clarke (28), Sara Harris (32) and Jackie Wurr (36) were clear winners with their score of 47 points, ahead of John Read (28), Pat Hudson (14) and Stephanie Crook (24).