Crucial victory brace for Academics

The recent snow postponed a number of the week’s fixtures in the Stamford and Rutland League, but Stamford School managed to play a key match in the Division One title race against Braunston A.

Braunston had already inflicted two defeats on the school this season, but an evening of fluctuating fortunes ended with the Academics avenging these.

The match card tells the tale of thwarted opportunities for Braunston as they won the opening set in six of the 10 matches, but Ryan Chung recovered from two sets down against Alex Mason to inspire his team to an 8-2 win.

Steve Williams achieved similarly against Carl Slevin, while Leigh Ware recovered from two sets to one down to win against the same opponent. Alex Mason replied with two for the villagers, but this could be a key result.

Stamford School then travelled to Bourne A and further strengthened their position at the top with another 8-2 win.

On this occasion, Denise Jacobi led the way with three confident wins. Richard Henry and Ryan Chung each won twice for the school, while Harry Jackson replied with two for Bourne.

He and Henry played out their third five-setter of the season, and Jackson saved a match point before clinching the deciding set 12-10.

Braunston A recovered from their 8-2 reverse by defeating Uffington CC 9-1.

Carl Slevin and Brian Bodycote were unbeaten, while Basil Bagshaw picked up a brace of points to keep the pressure building as the league season draws towards its concluding weeks.

MTTG hosted Bourne B, hoping to shatter Long Ly’s unbeaten record.

They were unsuccessful as Long – now rated 41 in the national junior boys rankings – defeated both Andy Goodacre and Dave Needham.

The MTTG duo each won their remaining two matches and the doubles, however, to secure a 5-5 draw.

Division Two is also heading for a tense conclusion, with four teams still with realistic chances of finishing as champions.

Stamford Free Church lie in first place having defeated Bourne C 8-2, with John Chambers and Adrian Bradley both remaining unbeaten.

Bourne C were playing without Joe Cox, however, and he returned for their match against Harringworth.

A full-house from Cox and braces from Debbie Lines and Phil James eased Bourne to an 8-2 win, and second place in the division. Dave Harvey replied with two wins for Harringworth to continue his fine first season.

This year’s Lincolnshire County Senior and Junior Closed Championships are being played at Blitz Table Tennis Club, based in the Gainsborough Academy Sports Hall on April 29. There are 12 different competitions and the closing date for entries is April 21.

Division One

Pld W D L Pts

Stamford School 7 4 2 1 38

Bourne B 6 2 1 3 28

Braunston A 5 3 0 2 24

Uffington CC 5 2 1 2 21

Bourne A 5 1 1 3 21

MTTG 4 1 1 2 17

Division Two

Free Church 6 4 1 1 31

Bourne C 6 4 0 2 28

Braunston B 5 3 0 2 25

Tallington 5 2 2 1 25

Harringworth 6 1 1 4 22

Tallington Bulls 4 0 0 4 12