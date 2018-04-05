Dee celebrates first solo win after a steady Stableford show

There were some great scores at the top of the leaderboard in the Midweek Ladies Stableford at Greetham Valley.

The overall winner, with her first solo win, was Dee Hinch who, despite missing out on the third hole, amassed a total of 35 points in a very steady round.

Dee scored on every hole on the back nine, including a par on the 12th, and was delighted to finish top of the table for the first time.

Peggy Smith, who won the Turkey Trot just before Christmas, is clearly having a good run at the moment, even with a reduced handicap as she is now down to 32.

Peggy had 13 points on the outward half, despite failing on the third hole and went one better on the back half for a total of 33.

Par threes are clearly not problem to Peggy at all as she managed 12 points on the four short holes.

With 32 points, new member Diane Barratt (20) was probably not expecting to finish in this position when she failed to score on the first hole.

But she knuckled down after this to aggregate 18 points on the balance of the next eight holes, including pars on holes five and seven.

On the back nine Diane had a similar problem again when she failed on the 13th but pars on 11, 12 and 14 saw her finish well for the bronze placement.

Over the Easter holiday period, the Easter Pairs competition was played on the Valley course and players may play on one or both days (but not with the same partner) and the best score over the two days takes the title.

As ever good scores abound and on Friday Geoff Woolley and Jim Wheeler set a cracking pace with a score of 47, closely followed by Martin Thwaites and Paul Dickinson on 45 with James Ablett and Mark Mousley on the same score but losing out on countback.

On the Saturday the scoring was even higher as the third-placed team of Alan Wells and Dave Morgan came in with 45 only to be beaten by John Peyser and Russell Aust with 46.

The overall winners on the day, and over the weekend, were Mark Emmett (20) and Jon Rookledge (9) who racked up a brilliant score of 48 points.

Over the same two days the ladies also played their Easter Pairs competition and on the Friday Sophie Beardsall and Yasmin Bass came third with 36 while Susie Ellis and Fay Taylor played excellently to take second with 38.

The overall winners on the day, however, were Ellie Haughton and Isabella Condie who racked up 40.

On the following day Angela Wheeler and Sue Clegg came third with 36 but there was a fine old scrap for top place as Sophie Beardsall and Ellie Haughton swapped their junior partners from the first day and both ended up with the same scores.

Countback was applied and Ellie (3) and Yasmin (37) came first on 41, just beating Sophie (1) and Isabella (20).