Gray’s back on the big stage in world event

Bourne pool ace Mark Gray is hoping a return to the big stage will help him recapture his top form.

The 44-year-old has been selected to represent Team England next week in the World Cup of Pool event in Shanghai, China.

Gray, who is the resident professional at Bourne Snooker Centre, will be partnering Imran Majid in the Matchroom event which is being broadcast live on Sky Sports from May 15-20.

And, after a tough time recently, ‘Granite’ Gray is determined to make amends for an early exit in last year’s prestigious competition.

He said: “I have had a bit of a lean spell by my standards in last six months or so which wasn’t helped by the death of my father back in October, so I am hoping being back on the big stage will bring the best out of me.

“It’s always great to get picked for any Matchroom event and to also represent your country playing all matches live on Sky Sports.”

There are 31 nations competing (32 teams as China have two teams as host nation) and England have drawn South Korea in the first round on Wednesday night.

This will be Gray’s fourth appearance in the event, having twice finished as runner-up with Blackpool’s Daryl Peach in 2008 and 2015.

Gray partnered Darren Appleton last year where the pair exited the competition in the first round.

He was also part of Europe’s Mosconi Cup winning team in the 2016 season

Gray would like to thank his sponsors for the event Predator Cues, BG Sports of Stamford and online gaming company ComeOn.