Harris and Law help lead Lincolnshire to victory

Stephen Harris and Simon Law, members of Stamford IBC, helped Lincolnshire win the English inter-county championship – the Liberty Trophy – by defeating Kent at Nottingham.

Having narrowly defeated Norfolk in the semi-finals in a nail-biter, they quickly took the initiative against Kent, who included England legend Andy Thomson skipping against Jonathan West (Boston).

Lincs led 67-54 at halfway in the 21-end duel with Harris leading for Graham Smith’s rink, alongside Terry Berridge (Grantham) and Smith’s Spalding colleague, Ashley Caress.

The quartet led 16-6 early on and went on to win at a canter 30-16.

Elsewhere Law played number three to Martin Spencer (Spalding) but, just like against Norfolk the previous day, they faced a torrid time and did well to hold their opposition to just 10 shots.

Kent finally conceded with just one end to play and the match out of reach at 107-120.

Results: Liberty Trophy final: Lincs 120 Kent 107 (Lincs names only) - K Rands, R Ashton, D Brown, B Jackson won 18-15*; A Field, A Watts, K Ekins, J Philpott lost 13-15*; S Harris, T Berridge, A Caress, G Smith won 30-16; S Dunham, R Flowers, S Law, M Spencer lost 15-25; M Whyers, R Vinter, M Pulling, M Orrey won 25-18; Clark, R West, A Dunham, J West won 20-17. *match incomplete

n Owen Aspinall and James Hebden featured in Lincolnshire Under 18’s 72-46 defeat over Norfolk Under 18s at Boston. Liam Reeson (Boston) skipped their rink which won 15-13.

Yet again Martyn Dolby and Christine Ford dominated the Stamford IBC club competitions weekend, combining to win all three mixed events - pairs, triples and fours - and sharing with others to win the respective men’s triples and women’s pairs.

However, one of the outstanding results of the two-day event came in the men’s pairs when musician and former drama teacher Paul Galloway teamed up with RAF instructor Mark Hebden to win the prestigious men’s pairs against the experienced combination of Adam Warrington and Neil Wright 20-18.

Wright had the chance to take the tie into extra time but, in trailing the jack, took it only to an opposition bowl.

There was also well-deserved joy for hard-working competition organisers Glenys and Peter Edwards.

Glenys combined with Elizabeth Wallace, Margaret Andrews and Peggy Birch to win the women’s rinks, having earlier joined Jan Want and Denise Mackie to claim the women’s triples

Husband Peter took the senior singles, defeating Tony Barwell 22-15.

In a much anticipated men’s singles on Monday, Stephen Harris took revenge on Martyn Dolby for a former whitewash, when he won 22-15.

Results:

Mixed triples: A Warrington, C Ford, M Dolby beat M Andrews, S Suffling, M Humphreys 21-8; ladies triples: K Bailey, H Holroyd, L Harris lost to J Want, G Edwards, D Mackie 16-17. Men’s rinks: R Allam, M Cullingworth, R Montgomery, A Barnes lost to A Romaine, D Want, P Edwards, P Bailey 12-20; ladies pairs: S Suffling & C Ford beat L Harris & H Holroyd 22-19; men’s pairs: A Warrington & N Wright lost to P Galloway & M Hebden 18-20.

Ladies rinks: J Brennan, J Want, S Suffling, C Ford lost to E Wallace, M Andrews, P Birch, G Edwards 11-19; men’s triples: T Barwell, P Cox, K Rippin lost to A Warrington, J Earl, M Dolby 9-27. Mixed pairs: C Ford & M Dolby beat S Moir & A Speechley 27-11.

Men’s Over 65 singles: T Barwell v P Edwards; ladies singles : J Robinson beat C Barnes 21-11; mixed rinks : M Holroyd, L Harris, J Holroyd, M Humphreys lost to S Harris, Pat Jones, C Ford, M Dolby 23-15. Under 25 singles: Helen Holroyd beat Owen Aspinall and James Hebden in a round robin tournament. Men’s singles : M Dolby lost to S Harris 22-15.

Martyn Dolby put up a battling performance to reach the last eight of the national Over 60 singles at Nottingham before losing to Martin Smith (Malvern Hill), who had earlier reached the final of the senior pairs.

In the round of the last 16, the former policeman accounted for Nigel Roberts from Beccles in Suffolk 21-15 but found the tricky Nottingham surface not best suited to his bowls losing 21-8.

Smith went on to reach the final against Gary Brock (Cyphers) - an earlier 21-20 winner over Lincoln’s George Draper - with a 21-2 demolition of Bromley’s Terry Lanchbery.

The Lincolnshire county finals at Louth on Sunday will feature five Stamford bowlers.

As well as Stephen Harris defending his county singles title against Graham Smith (Spalding) - the national two bowl singles champion - at 9am, his sister Louise contends the women’s Under 25 singles against Chelsea Tomlin, the current captain of England Under 25s (5pm).

Nine-year-old Owen Aspinall takes on Caitlin Moore (Boston) in the Under 18 (Junior) at 11am with Christine Ford and Martyn Dolby playing at the same time against J Moody and Paul Bark (Horncastle) for the mixed pairs title.

After a disappointing season, Stamford’s mixed team face relegation from the first division if they don’t win their final fixture at Louth on Saturday.

The current county champions need at least 14 of the 18 points available to move ahead of Scunthorpe and Lincoln and retain their place in the top league.

Stamford’s Men’s Over 60s were also relegated from the first division of the Lincs Seniors League, while the Men’s A team finished second behind Lincoln in division one and the Men’s B third in division two behind Grantham and Sleaford.

Stamford Women’s team were third behind Spalding and Boston in the Trudy Bates A League.