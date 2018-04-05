Hectic spell sees seniors make flying start to the season

Despite the atrocious playing conditions, Toft Seniors have managed to play four competitions and got the summer season off to a flying start with victory in the first friendly team match.

The final two rounds of the Winter Eclectic have been played which is decided over the course of 10 rounds and started back in October.

The conditions for the ninth round were favourable for the time of year resulting in 10 players coming in with scores of par or better.

Third place was taken by Kevin Clayton with 38 points with Colin Pearce in second place with 39 points. The overall winner was John Kirkman with a solid round of 40 points.

Despite the 10th and final round being played in torrential rain, scoring was high.

In third place was John Kirkman with 37 points, with Graham Hughes in second place also with 37 points and the winner by four points was Bob Gore with a score of 41 points, a round which included six pars.

Since the poor weather resulted in a small entry an additional round has been arranged to give everyone one last chance to improve their overall eclectic score.

The first Texas Scramble of the year took place in mid-March with 14 teams taking part.

The winners were the team of Eric King, Dean Regan, Richard Shuttlewood and Tony Cushing with a net score of 60.8.

In second place was Bob Gore, Jim Clayton, John Harmeston and Eric Wilson with a score of 61.8, just pipping the team of David Haycox, David Chappell, Ray Bills and Allan Radford on 62.3.

Last week the annual three-club stableford competition for the President’s Cup took place.

This normally takes place in December before the Christmas Dinner but had to be postponed because of inclement weather.

Players were only allowed to play with three clubs, one of which had to be a putter. Playing off the summer tees made scoring difficult.

In third place was Kevin Clayton with 30 points on countback from Lionel Tupholme and Alan E Smith.

In second place with a score of 31 points was Allan Maguire and the winner with a score of 32 points was Dean Regan.

Both the winter singles and pairs competitions have now been completed.

The final of the singles competition was between two in form players, Allan Maguire and John Ogden with Allan winning a fluctuating match 3&2.

John Kirkman and Nigel Turnbull played the final of the pairs competition against Bob Gore and Roger Smitheringale with John and Nigel winning 4&3 with some deadly putting.

With the match against Rutland County having been snowed off earlier in the month, the first match of the season was played last week against Greetham Valley on home soil.

Both captains Peter Henderson (Toft) and Rob Gray (Greetham) were keen to get their season off to a winning start.

With heavy rain forecast from the start, players from both sides were not looking forward with relish to playing but fortunately the rain eased after the first few holes. Despite the rain the course was in good condition.

There were several close matches but Toft came out winners 5.5-2.5.

The winning pairs on the day were Duncan Cameron and Alan Barnes (3&1), Paul Shaw and David Haycox (4&3), Bob Gore and Alan E Smith (1 Up), Roger Everson and John Ogden (4&3), Alan Somerville and Roger Smitheringale (6&4) with the match involving Tony Cushing and Andy Briggs halved.

Eddy Montgomerie (Greetham Valley) won nearest the pin on the 10th hole and was presented with a bottle of wine by the Toft captain.

Greetham will no doubt be looking for revenge in the return fixture which will be played using a Ryder Cup format.

Toft ladies took to the course to play in the Shamrock Stakes trophy competition rescheduled from its traditional place on St Patrick’s Day because of the unseasonably severe weather on the day.

Playing conditions were still challenging with rain about and the course playing every inch of its length.

Undeterred, 20 players confronted the 18 holes in great spirit, thankful to complete a full round of competitive golf having endured cancellations or cutback outings through snow or freezing cold.The overall sentiment was ‘glad to be back.’

Three ladies put together 33 points and after countback it was Karen Parsonage who carried off the trophy with Sally Burton in second place and Judith Childs third.

Mary Stark, the instigator of the competition, sponsored three extra prizes on the day.

Karen Parsonage took home a second prize for winning nearest the pin on the third, Lorraine Robinson won nearest the pin on the 13th and Linda Moss won the ‘hidden holes’ prize.